Spend your holidays in Stars Hollow. Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood’s Holidays Made Here event is returning in 2025, which means fans will be able to once again walk around the Gilmore Girls set while sipping on Luke’s Diner coffee and enjoying the most wonderful time in their fave fictional town.

The immersive Gilmore Girls experience is a part of the regular studio tour, which takes you around the backlot to visit other filming locations and soundstages from TV shows and holiday movies like Gremlins, Elf, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Once your regular tour ends, guests will be dropped off at Midwest Street, which has been transformed into Stars Hollow from Gilmore Girls.

Last year, fans were able to order coffee from Luke’s, enjoy brunch at the Dragonfly Inn, and shop around Doose’s Market. With Gilmore Girls celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, there’s no better time to enjoy your favorite TV show in the place where it was actually filmed. Plus, you might just get a chance to “smell snow” like Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham).

Below, you’ll find all the details you need for Warner Bros. Studio Tour’s Holidays Made Here, including ticket info:

When Does The Gilmore Girls Stars Hollow Experience Begin?

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood’s Holidays Made Here event will run from Dec. 18 through Jan. 4, 2026. The studio will be closed on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), but you can celebrate other holidays like Christmas Eve and New Year’s with the Gilmores.

The Stars Hollow experience is part of the Studio Tour, and you can purchase tickets online now for $76. Daily tours start at 8:30 a.m. and run throughout the day, with extended hours for the event until 8 p.m.

To really enjoy all that Stars Hollow has to offer, you’ll want to get there as early as possible. You’re free to roam the set as long as you’d like; some people will probably stay there all day. To avoid long lines and get better pics with less people around, an early morning time slot is the best. If you’re hoping to catch the snowfall in Stars Hollow, though, you’ll want to arrive later in the day. The tree lighting with snow is at 5:30 p.m, and a rep tells Elite Daily this special show will be “commemorating the anniversary” each evening.

There is a full schedule of events throughout the day, including cookie decorating at Sookie’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a romantic dance at 6:30 p.m. For anyone who feels “They Shoot Gilmores, Don’t They?” — aka the dance marathon — is the best Gilmore Girls episode, you’ll definitely want to stick around for that.

Where Is The Stars Hollow Experience Located?

The Stars Hollow set is on the backlot of the Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California. This is the actual filming location from Gilmore Girls, so you’ll be able to see the gazebo, Luke’s Diner, Sookie’s house, and Miss Patty’s School of Ballet.

The Midwest Street area is right next to Stage 48, which is where the Friends cafe and shop is located. After you explore the Script to Screen experience with props and costumes from holiday episodes of Friends and The O.C., you’ll be able to grab a coffee from the former’s Central Perk coffee shop before going to Luke’s for your second cup. That’s what Lorelai would want you to do.

A Look At The Gilmore Girls Holiday Event

Every year, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Holiday Made Here experience changes and adds more fun for Gilmore Girls fans to explore. In 2024, they added the Dragonfly Inn, where you could go inside for tea and even sit in Emily and Richard’s dining room to recreate their Friday night dinners. You could also head into the Black & White & Read Bookstore for trivia, and sit outside Sookie’s house for cookie decorating next to her deep-fried turkey.

The Gilmore Girls experience is not just a great place for you to snap pictures, like with Rory and Lorelai’s Bjork snowman, but it’s also the perfect destination for foodies. This year, fans can purchase a $65 Stars Hollow Food Passport, which lets you try four snack items and any two premium treats from different locations. The list of Stars Hollow spots includes:

Luke’s Diner

Weston’s Bakery

Hot Dog King

Antonioli ‘s Pizzaria

Al’s Pancake World

Taylor’s Old Fashioned Soda Shoppe

Hewes Bros. Garage

Jojo’s

Breakfast Bar

Popcorn Stand

Popcorn

Popcorn In Stars Hollow Souvenir Bucket

The menu items you can get include Luke’s Santa Burger, Lorelai’s favorite Pop-Tarts, and Emily’s Apple Tart. Basically, bring your appetite like you’re Rory and Lorelai. There’s even a Friday Night Dinner option for a minimum of two people at the Dragonfly Inn. The three-course, prix-fixe menu lets you enjoy things like New England Clam Chowder, Holiday Turkey Dinner, and Sookie’s Blueberry Shortcake.

Be sure to come dressed in your best flannel shirt and backwards cap, like Luke, and don’t forget to drink coffee and talk fast while you’re there.