Here’s Why Lauren Graham Will Not Be In The Gilmore Girls Documentary

Fans won’t be hearing from Lorelei Gilmore anytime soon. Lauren Graham will not be appearing the the upcoming Gilmore Girls documentary, Drink Coffee, Talk Fast. At the Emmys red carpet on Sept. 14, Graham explained her reason for not participating in the project — and it has to do with the original series’ creators, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

The Gilmore Girls’ creators are not involved in the documentary, which influenced Graham’s decision. On the carpet, Entertainment Tonight asked her about appearing in the doc, she responded, “I don’t do anything the creator of my show isn’t a part of, so, so far, no.”

Though she has no plans to appear in the doc, Graham is still a fan of the Gilmore Girls universe. At the Emmys, she reunited with her Gilmore Girls co-star Alexis Bledel to present the award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. Plus, she revealed that she is open to revisiting Stars Hollow — just not in the documentary. “I’ve been saying for a long time, what I could see making sense is a Christmas movie in the tradition of Downton Abbey or those other kinds of shows that are over but then kind of come together, especially around the holidays,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think that would be very Gilmore friendly.”

In August, THR announced that a doc, directed by Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna, was in the works. According to a press release, the project will focus on “the beloved show’s role in American cultural history” and feature plenty of interviews from the cast and crew. Kelly Bishop (who played Emily Gilmore), Jared Padalecki (who played Dean Forester) and Chad Michael Murray (who played Tristin Dugray) are all involved in the project.

The documentary announcement came a few months before the show’s upcoming 25th anniversary in October. At the time, Balakumar told THR, “The interviews that we’ve already conducted with the cast have been a delight. We’ve shot more than 100 hours of footage and have already unearthed stories, commentary, critiques, and more. And we’re continuing to shoot more interviews in the coming months to present the most complete, full and truly new story of the show’s impact and legacy that is only possible at this historical moment.”