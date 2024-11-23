Plenty of sitcoms have done holiday episodes for Halloween and Christmas, but no show has dominated Thanksgiving quite like Friends. From Monica’s turkey head to Rachel’s meat-filled English trifle, Friends had some of the most iconic Thanksgiving moments during its 10 seasons on the air.

The show that starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer is celebrating its 30th (!) anniversary this year, and for the Thanksgiving season, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood has a special Friendsgiving experience. On select dates now through Nov. 30, fans can go behind the scenes on the lot where Friends was filmed while also enjoying a Thanksgiving feast by the iconic theme song fountain.

How To Celebrate Friendsgiving, Geller-Style

After lunch on the backlot, guests can explore Central Perk at the self-guided Stage 48: Script to Screen experience. The coffee shop themed to the one on the show is actually a stop on every tour at the Warner Bros. Studio, and the menu features things like Rachel’s English trifle and lattes for each of the six main characters. For the 30th anniversary, Central Perk is also serving a Moist Maker sandwich inspired by the one Ross mentions in Season 5, Episode 9.

In the episode titled “The One with Ross’ Sandwich,” Ross complains about someone at work eating his Thanksgiving leftover turkey sandwich. The secret ingredient to Ross’ sandwich is what he calls the “moist maker,” a gravy-soaked piece of bread in the middle.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour’s Moist Maker sandwich is $16.95, and I got to try it during my Friends Thanksgiving experience.

An Honest Review Of Ross’ Moist Maker Sandwich

I was super excited to try the Moist Maker once I saw it on the menu, and was most intrigued by the gravy-soaked bread. Typically, soggy bread is a negative when it comes to sandwiches, because it causes everything to fall apart. However, the Moist Maker sandwich was well constructed with crispy, toasted bread (arguably the best part) on the outside to hold all the turkey, cranberry sauce (arguably the second best part), and stuffing together on the inside.

I really enjoyed this leftover Thanksgiving food sandwich. It had a lot of nice spices and flavors, but the Moist Maker part of the sandwich just tasted like mashed potatoes. While it was delicious, it wasn’t quite what I was expecting. It was also not as flavorful as the full Thanksgiving meal we had right before that, which was part of our special Friends-themed tour.

Overall, this is a fun sandwich that I highly recommend fans pick up when they’re on the regular Warner Bros. Studio Tour, but it’s a skip if you’re getting the full meal on the Friendsgiving-themed tour. Anyone traveling to Southern California and Burbank before Nov. 30, you should get tickets for the Friends experience before it ends.

Friendsgiving tours depart at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. on select days, and tickets are $150. The tour also includes a visit to the actual Central Perk set, the Friends’ fountain, and stage where they filmed the show for nine of its 10 seasons.

How To Make A Moist Maker At Home

If you aren’t able to make it out to the Warner Bros. Studio, you can always make a Moist Maker at home with your Thanksgiving leftovers. TikToker @everything_delish makes Ross’ famous turkey sandwich with the following ingredients:

3 slices of bread

Aioli

Mashed potatoes

Turkey

Gravy

Cranberry sauce

Stuffing

On one slice of toasted bread, spread on your aioli and mashed potatoes. Then, top that off with your gravy-soaked bread. Finish off your sandwich with cranberry sauce, stuffing, and the other slice of toasted bread.

After trying the Moist Maker at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, I can’t wait to make my own version of Ross’ sandwich this year with all my leftover Thanksgiving dishes. The plan — or “pla” as Phoebe says — is to eat my sandwich while watching my favorite Friends Thanksgiving episodes. Now, that sounds like perfection.