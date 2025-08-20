The perfect excuse for a coffee break just landed at La La Land Kind Cafe. After recent collaborations with Gavin Casalegno from The Summer I Turned Pretty and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, La La Land is now teaming up with Disney on some magical new menu items.

With inspiration from Mickey Mouse and his friends, the brand just released its first-ever kids’ menu, featuring new mini drinks, on Aug. 19. The La La’s Kids Menu also includes a Chocolate Covered Banana Cloud Latte for adults that can be ordered with espresso or matcha, as well as a Mini Eggy Avo Toast and Strawberry Banana Slam to eat.

Fans who want to try any of the new sips or bites will also get Mickey & Friends-themed cup sleeves and drink stoppers, a “Be Kind” tote bag, and a Just Play Disney Munchlings toy, while supplies last, now through Sept. 15. If you bring your dog along on your coffee run, they can also get a new Pluto-inspired pup cup and complimentary bandana with Disney characters.

On Aug. 22, the first 300 guests who stop by any of the La La Land locations in Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and Nashville will also receive a reusable Mickey & Friends coffee cup with any purchase. The black and red cup looks exactly like everyone’s fave mouse and even includes a Mickey-shaped drink stopper that’s too cute for words.

Six participating stores will have photo ops for your foodie pics and Disney merch on display that you can shop online via QR codes. Those stores include:

Bell Avenue in Dallas, TX

Legacy Drive in Plano, TX

M-K-T Heights in Houston, TX

South Congress in Austin, TX

Montana Ave in Santa Monica, CA

3rd Street in Los Angeles, CA

I stopped by the Los Angeles location on launch day to try the new Disney latte at La La Land Cafe. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the Chocolate Covered Banana Cloud Latte.

La La Land’s Disney Latte Tastes Like A Beloved Park Treat

The La La’s Kids Menu has some refreshing drinks for the end of summer, including:

Mini Iced Fruit Punch (hibiscus, lemon, and strawberry; $4)

Mini Iced Super Strawberry Milk (strawberry, vanilla, and milk; $4)

Mini Iced Magic Milk (strawberry, vanilla, lavender, and milk; $4)

Mini Hot Cocoa Cuddles (mocha, vanilla, and milk; $4)

Mini Hot Bloom Milk (lavender, honey, and milk; $4)

If you’re like me and need a caffeine boost, there’s also the Chocolate Covered Banana Cloud Latte, which comes with fresh banana blended with vanilla bean and dark chocolate drizzle. You can order the $7 drink with either espresso or matcha, and your choice of milk. I tried both versions to see which one is worth ordering first.

For the full experience, get the espresso. In this version, the coffee plays more of a backseat to the chocolate and banana flavors so you can really taste both of them together. As I sipped on my drink, I was taken back to vacations at Walt Disney World and getting a frozen banana treat from the ice cream cart. While the Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bar may be more widely known, I’ve always loved the frozen banana more, so this was right on the Disney theme.

The matcha version is also really delicious, but the more earthy flavor highlighted the banana over the chocolate. It tasted more like a banana milk matcha, which is delicious but not as nostalgic. My ratings for both are really close, though. I would give the espresso Chocolate Covered Banana Cloud Latte a perfect 5 out of 5 rating, while the matcha one is a close 4.8 out of 5.

If you’re thinking of trying anything off the Mickey & Friends-inspired menu, I highly recommend going on Aug. 22 so you can get a free Disney cup with your drink. The exclusive merch is expected to sell out quickly, so the earlier you get there, the better.