Let’s get loud for Jennifer Lopez’s birthday. The actor and singer is celebrating her next trip around the sun with a new single, aptly titled “Birthday,” along with a limited-time latte at La La Land Kind Cafe.

The JLO Birthday Cake Latte is available now at all 21 locations and on the La La Land app. Fans can get the specialty iced drink with either espresso or matcha for around $8, depending on your location. The vanilla bean latte is topped with a classic cloud cold foam and confetti cake magic pieces. While the cafe has teamed up with celebs like The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Gavin Casalegno and Selena Gomez for Rare Beauty before, this new sip is part of its All Star Drinks menu and includes a ticket giveaway to Lopez’s upcoming Up All Night residency in Las Vegas.

Fans online can enter to win from now through July 31 by following La La Land Cafe on Instagram, liking the J.LO birthday post, and tagging a friend. Winners will be contacted on Aug. 5 and receive two VIP tickets to a show date of their choice. (FYI, you’ll need to take care of the airfare and lodging yourself.)

As a fan of La La Land Cafe and birthday cake-themed treats, I had to try Jennifer Lopez’s drink. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the JLO Birthday Cake Latte:

You Really Can’t Go Wrong With Cake

With the colorful, Funfetti-like birthday cake pieces on top, the JLO Birthday Cake Latte is one of the prettiest drinks I’ve seen at La La Land Cafe. The matcha version is obviously more vibrant with the green drink, but the multicolored sprinkles really pop off on top of the espresso version.

Both drinks have a delicious vanilla taste. There’s a nice balance with the bitter coffee flavor in the espresso, and the vanilla sweetens the matcha to make that version taste like a dessert. I’ve never tried a vanilla matcha before, and just like that, I’m now a huge fan. However, I’d probably still opt for the espresso version because it lets the cake flavor stand out more than the matcha base.

Each sip also has a nice helping of crumbled cake bites, which easily move through La La Land’s signature heart-shaped straw and didn’t get soggy on me.

If I were to rate both of these drinks, the espresso version deserves a perfect 5 out of 5, while the matcha is a very close runner-up, with a rating of 4.75 out of 5. They’re both something I would (and will) order again — but the espresso JLO Birthday Cake Latte has just the right amount of sweetness.