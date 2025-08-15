Disneyland is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, which means new entertainment, merch, and limited-time snacks for guests to enjoy. The “Celebrate Happy” birthday festivities are running now through Summer 2026, but Disney is taking some of the specialty treats that were first introduced in May off its menu for the fall. So I knew I had to try them all before they disappeared.

Beginning Aug. 22, fans will get to experience Halloween Time at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park. During the seasonal takeover, the Anaheim, California resort will have ghost-themed merch, festive overlays on attractions like Haunted Mansion Holiday, and plenty of pumpkin treats, like Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets. In addition to returning faves, both Disneyland and DCA will introduce new autumn-themed snacks to its lineup as well, like warm Pumpkin Cookies at Harbour Galley and a Pumpkin Pie Churro. Before you sink your fangs into those delicious bites, you’ll want to try as many of the 70th anniversary snacks while they’re still here.

To help you decide which sweet and savory dishes to order first, I went to Disneyland to taste-test the 13 most viral treats, according to TikTok. Below, you’ll find a ranking of which Disney menu items are worth mobile ordering and which ones you can skip.

13. The House-Filled Celebration Beignet ($6)

Location: Tiana’s Palace at Disneyland

Rachel Chapman

While it’s super adorable, this beignet missed the mark on taste. The speciality treat is topped with a blue buttercream glaze that turned my entire mouth the color of the Fantastic Four’s costumes, along with an edible candle and sprinkles. While it’s supposed to be “filled” with a raspberry mousse, I had to go digging for mine and couldn’t really taste any of the fruity flavor. The presentation is worthy of an Insta pic, but that’s about it.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

12. The Specialty Cold Brrr-ew ($7)

Location: Café Daisy at Disneyland

Rachel Chapman

I’ve seen some less-than-stellar reviews of this cold brew on TikTok for being too sweet, so I was already a bit skeptical upon ordering my own. Just like the 70th anniversary beignet, this drink gets major points for being picture-perfect with confetti sprinkles and chocolate medallions that look like Mickey Mouse’s ears. However, it was a bit too sugary, even for someone with a sweet tooth like me. The vanilla crème flavor also wasn’t very unique, so it ended up just tasting syrupy with a hint of bitter cold brew.

Rating: 3.7 out of 5

11. The 70th Stuff ($7)

Location: Red Rose Taverne at Disneyland

Rachel Chapman

For Disneyland’s birthday, the Red Rose Taverne in Fantasyland has a celebratory version of the Grey Stuff from Beauty and the Beast. From the song “Be Our Guest,” the OG version is a cookies and cream mousse with red velvet cake, a fresh raspberry, and shortbread cookie.

The chocolate flavors and berry really help to cut through a lot of the sweetness, but the 70th version doesn’t have some of that necessary balance. Instead, the limited-edition flavor is a white chocolate mousse with a cookies and cream cake with raspberry jam on top of a shortbread cookie. It’s a lot of sugar. The hidden raspberry in the middle is a nice surprise, but not enough to help me finish this. You’ll definitely need some help, so grab extra spoons.

Rating: 3.9 out of 5

10. The Lemon Chiffon Pretzel ($9)

Location: Tomorrowland Pretzel Cart at Disneyland

Rachel Chapman

This is a twist on my favorite Disneyland snack, the cream cheese-stuffed pretzel. This version is dipped in a lemon-flavored icing and topped with crushed vanilla wafers. There’s a lot to love about this, especially if you enjoy lemon bars like everyone at Belly’s bridal shower in The Summer I Turned Pretty. I just thought it was a bit too much. What I enjoy about the cream cheese pretzel is it combines sweet with savory, but this was all sugar. It’s decadent, so be sure to recruit a few friends to finish if you do end up getting it.

Rating: 4 out of 5

9. The 70th Celebration Macaroooon ($8)

Location: Alien Pizza Planet at Disneyland

Rachel Chapman

The OG Alien macaron is a fan-fave, so Disneyland decided to make a birthday version for the 70th. The limited-time treat comes with birthday cake buttercream and confetti cake in the middle with a chocolate birthday hat on top. It’s cute and the cake center is unique, but it is very sugary as well. If you’re going to be trying a lot of the 70th anniversary treats, I suggest getting a bottle of water.

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

8. The 70th Celebration Churro ($8)

Location: Churro Carts throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park

Rachel Chapman

It wouldn’t be a Disneyland trip without at least one churro, and the 70th anniversary version of the dessert has a lot of good things going on. It’s gorgeous, with a coating of purple ube sugar and topped with blue raspberry icing and sprinkles. It’s also delicious with a strong berry flavor, which reminded me of Cap'n Crunch's OOPS! All Berries cereal. The ube aftertaste comes in at the end to even out the sweetness. It’s great, but will turn your mouth a slight shade of purple.

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

7. The Tiramisu Cold Brew ($7)

Location: Troubadour Tavern at Disneyland

Rachel Chapman

Instead of the Specialty Cold Brrr-ew, stop by the Troubadour Tavern outside of Mickey's Toontown and grab this dark chocolate cold brew with a tiramisu topping and ladyfinger cookie. This was so delicious, with a rich coffee flavor that wasn’t overly sweet. It’s the perfect pick-me-up on such a hot summer day.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

6. The Mickey-Shaped Celebration Waffles ($11)

Location: Schmoozies! at Disney California Adventure Park

Rachel Chapman

Disney is genius for making its fan-fave Mickey-shaped waffles available all day as a snack, and this celebration version is a must-have. Each of the Funfetti-like waffles comes with a strawberry cream filling, and they are topped with sprinkles and powdered sugar. Sure, it can get messy, but the warm, sweet, and fresh fruit taste is so worth it.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

5. The Banana Split Churro ($8)

Location: Churro Cart near Goofy’s Sky School at Disney California Adventure Park

Rachel Chapman

As much as I enjoyed the celebration churro, the banana split one for the 70th was my favorite. This looks so much like an actual sundae with both banana and vanilla sauce and a cherry on top. It also tastes like a nostalgic banana split with all the fresh fruit flavors and peanuts sprinkled all over.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

4. The Celebration Matterhorn Macaroon ($8)

Location: Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe at Disneyland

Rachel Chapman

Similar to the Alien Macaron, the Matterhorn Macaroon is a staple snack at Disneyland that everyone should try once. For the 70th, Disney has dipped the classic coconut treat in white chocolate and sprinkles, so the flavor isn’t too different from the OG. However, it’s so delicious that it’s worth mobile ordering to take home or snack on as you walk around the park.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

3. The Pineapple Upside Down Sundae ($8)

Location: The Tropical Hideaway at Disneyland

Rachel Chapman

A Dole Whip is another must-have Disneyland snack, and for the 70th, the park has a pineapple upside down cake version. This treat comes with a caramel drizzle, cake pieces, and a cherry on top. It tastes just like the baked good, but with the refreshing and tart pineapple Dole Whip to undercut a lot of the sweetness. It’s decadent and so good.

Rating: 4.9 out of 5

2. The W.E.D. Chili Cheese Baked Potato ($12)

Location: Troubadour Tavern at Disneyland

Rachel Chapman

If you’re more of a savory person, you must try one of the loaded baked potatoes from Troubadour Tavern. These are quickly becoming a fan-fave snack at the park that changes out flavors every once in a while. For Disneyland’s birthday, the stand has a potato inspired by Walt Disney’s favorite chili. It comes with beef and bean chili, cheese, sour cream, diced onions, and a helping of cornbread. This is so filling and stuffed with goodness that it’s worth every penny.

Rating: 4.9 out of 5

1. The Dole Whip Peach ($7)

Location: The Tropical Hideaway at Disneyland

Rachel Chapman

Right now, Disneyland has a brand-new Dole Whip flavor, and it’s the only place you can find it. The peach soft-serve is so fresh and delicious that it immediately won me over. It might even be better than the OG pineapple. If you love peaches, get this. It will be your saving grace on a warm park day.

Rating: 5 out of 5