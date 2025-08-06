The Fantastic Four: First Steps has landed in theaters. To celebrate Marvel’s latest film, Disneyland has all-new bites inspired by the fierce foursome of Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing), and Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch).

These MCU-themed snacks are available now at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for a limited time, along with Fantastic Four foodie merch like a Clobberin’ Sipper ($30) and Mister Fantastic Straw Clip ($9). One offering is a First Family combo ($26), which comes with a cheese or pepperoni pizza slice, side garden salad, specialty dessert, and a beverage at Tomorrowland’s Alien Pizza Planet. This menu item is a cute way for you to enjoy a full meal like you’re having Sunday night dinner with Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny.

Outside Alien Pizza Planet, fans can also meet the Fantastic Four and their robot companion, H.E.R.B.I.E. When I spoke to the film’s director, Matt Shakman, at the Fantastic Four junket, he said the 1960s crew belong in a retrofuturistic place like Tomorrowland. “They used to have the House of Tomorrow in Tomorrowland, which was also a big thing that we referenced when we were designing the Baxter Building,” he says. “So I would love to see the Fantastic Four in Tomorrowland.”

Disney Disney INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Of course, you can also find some Fantastic Four goodies over at Avengers Campus, like the viral Fantastic Elastic Mozzarella Stick, inspired by Pascal’s stretching Mister Fantastic. The oversized blue snack has fans on TikTok torn, so I was eager to try it along with the other two themed snacks — the Invisible Indulgence and the Yancy Street Black and White Cookie.

Disney Disney INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Below, you’ll find my honest review of the three Fantastic Four snacks available at Disneyland, and which ones are worth ordering if you’ve got an appetite like Galactus.

The Yancy Street Black and White Cookie ($5)

Rachel Chapman

Location: Alien Pizza Planet at Disneyland

As a former New Yorker, I have a fondness for black and white cookies like Ben Grimm. In The Fantastic Four, he even stops by his favorite bakery, Maisie's Deli on Yancy Street, to pick up some cookies for the crew’s Halloween dinner. When I saw that Disneyland was going to have its very own Maisie's-inspired black and white cookie, I knew I had to give it a try.

Disney’s version is heftier than the ones you see in the movie, but I love that about them. My favorite black and white cookies are from Zabar's on the Upper West Side, which are soft and lean more cake-like than crunchy. Disneyland’s version is huge, like The Thing, so it really does look like a mini cake. It also has the signature half-vanilla, half-chocolate hard icing on top.

Overall, I really enjoyed this with all its nostalgic flavors, and appreciate that Disney went for a seen-on-screen snack to make my dreams come true. It doesn’t hold a candle to Zabar’s — and I didn’t expect it to. Just like how you can’t find a really good bagel outside of NYC, finding the perfect black and white cookie in California is a challenge. Ultimately, though, this will keep me satisfied until I’m in Manhattan again. It’s also a great value for how much cookie you get, so no need for clobbering time.

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

The Fantastic Elastic Mozzarella Stick ($14)

Rachel Chapman

Location: Pym Test Kitchen

At Pym Test Kitchen, nothing is what you’d expect it to be. Similar to how you can order a larger-than-life soft pretzel, the Fantastic Elastic Mozzarella Stick is massive. It’s also blue, which isn’t the most appetizing color — but it sure is on theme. For anyone worried about this turning your mouth the same shade as the Fantastic Four suits, I didn’t have a problem.

The only real issue I had was with finishing it by myself. It is a lot of cheese, so I was grateful to have a side of sour cream and onion ranch for dipping. That added so much flavor. You can also request marinara on the side as well, which is just as delicious. While this wasn’t the most exciting flavor-wise of the three snacks, it was fun and perfectly represented Pascal’s stretchy Mister Fantastic. If you find the right section, you can also get a great cheese pull for Insta.

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

The Invisible Indulgence ($8)

Rachel Chapman

Location: Pym Test Kitchen

Inspired by Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman, Disney has this clear lemon pie with a shortbread crust on the bottom and whipped cream plus blue meringue pieces on top. I’ve seen some negative reviews of this one on TikTok, so I wasn’t as excited, but this was probably my favorite of the three.

I was shocked at how they created an invisible-like dessert with so much flavor. This really does taste like a lemon pie with meringue. It’s so light and refreshing, which was delightful on such a warm, summer day. I can understand why people who don’t really like gelatin-like textures would be opposed to this, but I loved it. Similar to how Kirby’s performance stole the show for me in Fantastic Four: First Steps, this dessert truly wow’d me.

Disney took a creative leap and nailed it, like the Fantastic Four coming up with a solid plan to defeat Galactus. Now, if only Disneyland would come out with a spicy margarita inspired by Quinn’s Human Torch, that would make me the happiest girl at the “happiest place on Earth.”

Rating: 4.8 out of 5