Dua Lipa shocked TikTok when she shared her now-viral Diet Coke concoction with pickle juice and jalapeño sauce in October. The sweet, spicy, and sour drink wasn’t quite the hidden gem that some foodies were expecting, and both Gordon Ramsay and I agree the recipe is more of a pass than a smash.

However, the popularity for pickle drinks is on the rise. Back in May, Disneyland released a sparkling pickle lemonade at the Refreshment Corner on Main Street USA that surprised fans. TikToker @jasminebellepak was skeptical at first, but ended up loving the refreshing carbonated dill-flavored lemonade and said she would order it again.

The New Pickle Drink Can Be Found At A Fan-Fave Spot

Wanting to improve on the surprise hit drink, Disneyland created an all-new pickle beverage for the reopening of Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree. The quick-service spot, which went under construction to be a part of the new Bayou Country alongside Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, now has a BBQ-themed menu. The entree lineup includes:

a smoked barbecue combo platter ($21) with your choice of pork spareribs, pulled pork, sausage link, or beef brisket, as well as baked beans, coleslaw, white bread, and pickled vegetables,

a smoked angus beef burger with pulled pork ($18),

a smoked beef brisket sandwich ($17),

a barbecue pulled pork sandwich ($16),

a chicken tenders plate ($13),

a classic cheeseburger ($14), and

a plant-based corn ribs plate ($15).

Rachel Chapman

For sweet and savory sides, there are loaded fries ($15), banana pudding ($7), and funnel cake fries ($6).

Then, of course, there is the new pickle blend, which I had to try for myself after hating on Dua Lipa’s Diet Coke pickle drink.

An Honest Review Of Disney’s Sparkling Strawberry-Pickle Lemonade

I was hesitant at first to try Disneyland’s $7 pickle mixture because of how much I disliked Dua Lipa’s recipe. I love pickles and strawberry lemonade, but I worried that the combination of the two may not work — the “Houdini” singer’s Diet Coke, pickles, and jalapeño combo sure didn’t.

After hyping myself up, I took a sip and was immediately relieved. Unlike Dua Lipa’s drink, the dill, strawberry, and lemon flavors really worked well together. Sure, the pickle is still surprising, but it’s not fighting against the fruity ingredients. The one thing that really made me love this drink was how refreshing it was. The carbonation really helped make this light and sippable.

Rachel Chapman

After a long day of walking around Disneyland to try and see all the holiday entertainment like Mickey and his friends in their seasonal attire and the Christmas Fantasy Parade, this is the pick-me-up you need. The sour taste from the pickle juice actually woke me up a bit, and gave me a second wind for my Disney day.

Since the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree is located right along the water, the ideal way to enjoy this drink is to pick a quieter table in the corner and just sit back and relax as the Mark Twain Riverboat sails by. The price is also pretty decent since you get a full pickle slice as your garnish that doubles as a snack after you finish drinking.

I can’t wait to go back and try this with the Smoked Barbecue Combo Platter or Corn Ribs Plate before riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure or Haunted Mansion Holiday.