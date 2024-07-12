Crunchy leaves and a chill breeze are good indicators for most people that fall is near, but Disney fans know it’s time to start ordering PSLs and wearing cozy sweaters when the Mickey Mouse pumpkin wreaths go up on Main Street, U.S.A.

These adorable fall decorations at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World have become a fan fave that many DIYers on TikTok have tried to recreate. Well, friends, you can finally put down the hot glue and faux leaves — the Disney Store is finally selling this iconic piece of the parks, and just in time for back-to-school season, too.

The Mickey Mouse Jack-O-Lantern Halloween Wreath will be available on DisneyStore.com starting July 22 at 8 a.m. PT for $75.

There’s A *Big* Difference Between The Park Wreath & The At-Home Version

While the wreaths you find on Main Street are 26 inches wide (about the length of your average footstep), this home-friendly model was made to be placed on your front door at just 16 inches wide (about the height of a bowling pin).

You could also zhuzh up your interior space, bringing the spooky SZN vibes into your dorm room or first apartment. The fall-ified garland comes with a rope for you to hang wherever there’s a hook, and features faux foliage like sunflowers, leaves, and mini gourds.

Disney Parks

For some IG-worthy inspo on how to decorate your dorm with this Mickey Mouse Jack-O-Lantern Halloween Wreath, here are some ideas:

Make The Mickey Pumpkin The Center Of Your Dorm Decor

When you move in for the fall semester, you may be given bare walls in your dorm that you can’t wait to fill with photo collages and keepsakes.

Instead of just going in right away, plan out your space and put in a centerpiece like the Mickey pumpkin wreath above your bed.

Disney Store

Then, fill out the rest of your wall space with either pics of your besties, string lights à la TikToker @heyimbridget’s, or other fall foliage.

Since the Mickey pumpkin wreath lights up, it can come in handy when you’re staying up reading or studying for an exam. See? It’s a multi-purpose product.

Go with a full pumpkin theme by placing other mini gourds around desk and dresser, like TikToker @starryluv_. You could even throw on a nostalgic Halloween movie like Hocus Pocus or The Nightmare Before Christmas to watch as you and your roomies decorate together.

Embrace The Fall Version Of The Garden Girl Aesthetic

For a more natural take on decorating your small space with the Mickey Halloween wreath, channel your inner garden girl aesthetic with straw pumpkins and leaves.

TikToker @tianalizrobinson uses a lot of woven pumpkin pieces in their fall decor that would look great in your home and make your Mickey pop even more.

Disney Store

Hang it up in your living room or above an entryway with some vines on either side. TikToker @myblissfulhome creates a cute autumn-inspired door arch with faux leaves and mini pumpkins with some easy-to-remove wall hooks.

No matter where you end up putting your Mickey pumpkin wreath, it’ll always remind you of “the most magical place on Earth” whenever you see it.