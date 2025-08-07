For almost 20 years, TV lovers have logged into Hulu to keep up with The Kardashians, turn up the heat with The Bear, and gawk at the toxic love triangles on Tell Me Lies. But in a short period of time, the Hulu app will disappear from your dashboards and phone screens. Disney+ recently announced that it will be “fully integrating” Hulu by 2026. So, what does that mean for your favorite shows? And will it affect how much you pay for a suscription? Here are all the details you need to know.

The big revelation came from Disney’s CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston on Aug. 6. “Today we are announcing a major step forward in strengthening our streaming offering by fully integrating Hulu into Disney+,” the bosses said at a quarterly earnings meeting, per Variety. “This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest-caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, news and industry-leading live sports content in a single app.”

While both Hulu and Disney+ will exist on one “unified” digital platform in 2026, Disney reps have clarified that you will still be able to subscribe only to Hulu or only to Disney+ — both standalone subscriptions will just now exist on the same app.

The announcement follows the success of Disney+’s Hulu bundle, which launched last year and gave subscribers to either service the option to add on the other streamer as well for a few extra bucks. The bundle currently costs $10.99 a month for its basic, ad-supported plan. Disney has not yet revealed the subscription prices for its upcoming integrated app, but hopefully it will be pretty close to this $10.99 monthly cost, since it sounds like it will provide the same library as this current bundle.

There is also no set date for this integration right now — just the promise that it will occur before the end of 2025. So if you’re Hulu app suddenly goes away in the next few months, try checking Disney+ for an update.

