They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but there are definitely some situations where that maxim may not apply — like, when your ex-husband purchases an adult toy crafted in your likeness. Khloé Kardashian has lived this bizarre experience. On the Season 6 finale of The Kardashians, Khloé shared her reaction to discovering that Lamar Odom has a sex doll that looks just like her.

“I found out about Lamar’s blow-up doll I think the same way any of us found out — it was on the internet,” Khloé said. “Not sure why that’s something we are publicly talking about. I'm supposed to be flattered by this?”

Although she was disturbed by the revelation, she clarified that she’s not too distressed by the strange purchase. “This just validates how different we are and how much we’ve grown apart. It’s creepy and it’s weird, but I’m not hurt by it,” Khloé said. “That’s more his journey. It’s just more weird and gross.”

She did have one important disctinction she wanted to make, though. “It's not a f*cking support doll. It's a blow-up doll,” Khloé said, referencing how Odom had defended the item as a mental health aid.

Odom first spoke about the adult toy in a November 2024 podcast interview, claiming that he had it made to look like his ex-wife as a way to give him peace of mind. “A sex doll that looks like your wife is about mental health,” Odom said at the time. “It’s sick, but I think we’re all a little off, a little weird. They’re gonna make it to look like her. I need like, a harem.”

Hulu

Khloé and Odom recently surprised viewers with an unexpected reunion at the start of The Kardashians Season 6. The exes, who had limited contact in the years since their 2016 divorce, met up in the season premiere to discuss where they’re at nearly a decade later. Though Odom confessed Khloé is still the love of his life, Khloé firmly shut down any possible romantic advances from her ex. Khloé sister Kendall Jenner was critical of the reunion, later expressing her wish that Khloé would treat Odom with more kindness.