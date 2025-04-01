We Tried Khloé Kardashian & Fabletics’ New Booty-Lifting Leggings

Khloé Kardashian wants to make your best asset even better with her new game-changing leggings. No, this isn’t an April Fool’s joke, despite the date of the launch; the reality TV star is bringing her passion for fashion (and working out) to the helm with her fifth Fabletics collection.

Lovingly dubbed “By Khloé,” this is the first collection co-designed by the youngest Kardashian sister. It includes two new leggings (Seamless Scrunch Leggings and PureLuxe High-Waisted TLC Leggings) made with “booty-definity technology” that’s meant to “tone, lift, and contour” your butt. Sizes range from XXS to 4X and are currently available to purchase in stores and online.

“The haters are gonna say it’s photoshopped,” Kardashian says in an ad for her collection, which features B-roll of the star rocking different pieces. In total, there are more than 20 pieces included in the collab, including tons of sports bras, a cropped training jacket, a convertible dress, and even a sleek zip-front jumpsuit that’s serving Charlie’s Angels (in the best way). Kardashian leaned more toward a playful pastel palette with colors like Mint Sorbet, Lilac Lotus, Malibu Blue Neon, and Pink Cactus acting as mainstays in the collection, in addition to tried-and-true neutrals like Oxblood, Bone, and Light Grey Heather.

“I’ve always wanted to be more hands-on with the design process, and with this new collection, Fabletics gave me the opportunity to create two new iconic leggings,” said Kardashian in a news release. “Whether you’re looking for a subtle sculpt or a more dramatic lift, Fabletics’ new booty-scrunch technology will give you the confidence to feel your best.”

To put the new booty-enhancing leggings to the test, four Elite Daily writers and editors wore the Seamless Scrunch Leggings ahead of the launch. Below, they share their honest reviews.

Marilyn La Jeunesse, Freelance Writer

Marilyn La Jeunesse

First impressions: As a petite Latina who was born with a “J. Lo booty,” I didn’t necessarily think that I was going to see a major difference in the shape of my butt while wearing these leggings. I couldn’t have been more wrong. No less than five minutes after I put them on, my husband walked into our living room with his jaw (metaphorically) on the floor. “You’re double cheeked up!” my husband joked, referencing one of our favorite TikTok sounds.

How did it fit? Overall, I really liked how these fit on my body. These fit true to size, but if I was to order them again, I’d choose a size L. Because I have a big butt already, I feel like the back of the leggings was a bit lower than I would have liked (the cake was dragging them down a bit, IYKYK). I also don’t like my leggings to be super restrictive on my stomach, so sizing up would feel a bit better for me, personally. I ended up wearing these most of the day while cleaning my house, and I was pleasantly surprised by how comfortable they were. I also felt more confident knowing my butt looked so good. I can’t wait to wear these to Pilates the next time I go!

What do you like about them? The design of the leggings is definitely something I’ve never seen before. It’s almost like there’s unique stitching made specifically for your butt cheeks. The waistband of the leggings also adds a sort of optical illusion, appearing almost like a thong, that’s meant (I think) to draw your eye upward. Whatever the reason, I can confirm it definitely makes your butt look good.

Rating: 4/5

Michelle Toglia, Executive Editor

Michelle Toglia

First impressions: At first glance, these leggings looked tiny. I was a bit nervous they’d be too tight, especially around my stomach, so I was thrilled when I put them on and felt them quickly stretch. I was also skeptical about how the ruching around the butt would look, but once I was wearing them — and noticed how much more defined my butt looked — I saw how low-key it was. My husband’s first reaction? “Your butt looks plump!”

How did it fit? I was surprised by how well these fit — like a glove, honestly. They remind me of these great running leggings I have, but the high waistband is actually less restrictive on these leggings. The material felt so soft, and they were easy to move around in as I played tennis while wearing them (though having side pockets would really make them a dream come true). While the material is comfy, it’s perhaps a bit thicker than I normally like.

What do you like about them? For me, the real appeal is how comfortable and stretchy these are; they’re the type that make you forget you’re wearing pants (my ideal kind of pants) — and the perky butt is added bonus. I felt great wearing them, and I definitely notice a difference between how my butt looks in these versus other pairs of leggings. Well done, Khloé! I’m excited to wear them again.

Rating: 4.5/5

Sarah Ellis, Senior Editor

Sarah Ellis

First impressions: These are nice and thick and cozy! The material has a good amount of stretch, and I love the super high waist. I immediately noticed (and loved) the contouring around the butt — I will happily take a little extra support in that department.

How did it fit? It was a bit of a process to get these on — they’re *really* stretchy — but they were comfy and secure once I positioned all the goods correctly. They’re a bit compressive, but nothing I’m not used to after years of wearing leggings of all shapes and sizes. If anything, they were a little too long, which surprised me because I’m a tall girl (5-foot-8), but nothing a little ankle scrunching couldn’t fix.

What do you like about them? The booty is bootying — and really, I’d expect nothing less from our girl Khloé. I wore these with a sweatshirt and bomber jacket for a day of running errands, but I can’t wait to wear them to the gym with just a sports bra so I can really show off the way the Lord intended.

Rating: 4/5

Hannah Kerns, Staff Writer

Hannah Kerns

First impressions: I instantly appreciated how thick the fabric was. I *hate* those black leggings that turn kind of see-through in direct sunlight, and that was clearly not going to be a concern with these.

How did it fit? The leggings fit like a dream. I’m 5-foot-8 and have pretty long legs, so leggings can sometimes be an awkward length on me, hitting way above the ankle. But these were a little longer than the average leggings (and super stretchy), so that was not a problem. I do want to note that these leggings are very sculpting — I’m sure that’s exactly what Khloé was hoping for — but all that waist-snatching is not exactly the comfiest choice for a day of lounging. I prefer wearing these for a walk or workout class, not a chill day at home.

What do you like about them? I’m a fan of the butt-contouring. I don’t typically gravitate toward that kind of ruching (it always looks so drastic when the pants are folded), but once I put them on, I realized it was actually pretty subtle. The shaping definitely put a bit more bounce into my step (my mom asked me if the butt was padded), but it’s not too obvious why my butt looks great in these leggings — just that it does.

Rating: 4/5