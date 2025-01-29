Becky G is booked and busy. The new year has just begun and the award-winning singer already has a stacked 2025. On top of a Hulu docuseries and new music, Becky G has teamed up with Fabletics to create a collection inspired by her hometown of Los Angeles.

“I actually have Los Angeles tatted on me,” Becky G says of the words on her left forearm, written in a delicate cursive. “I am a girl who goes so hard for her city and community. ... Mexican American culture is really, really embedded in the essence of every corner that I grew up in.”

For the 27-year-old, infusing her culture into her projects is second nature. From the influences in her music to the visuals she chooses on her tours, her career has centered on celebrating and uplifting her community.

Her Fabletics collection is no different. Designed to showcase Becky G’s casual everyday and stage looks, the 20-piece line includes a sleek black kick-flare onesie that’s reminiscent of Selena Quintanilla’s 1995 Astrodome jumpsuit, Becky G’s signature flounce skirts, and even a bomber jacket — a staple for any Californian in the winter. The styles will be available to shop online and in-stores on Feb. 11.

Below, Becky G talks about the campaign, what inspires her, and how she’s helping her hometown recover from the devastating fires in Los Angeles.

Elite Daily: Do you have a fave piece from this collection or one you’re most excited for people to wear?

BG: The cropped off-the-shoulder sweatsuit. In the campaign, we dressed it up; I wanted it to be diverse and multipurpose. If I want to wear sweats to a meeting and dress it up with heels, I want to be able to do that. That’s one of my favorite ’fits. And then we have this really bright red ensemble that I’m obsessed with; it comes in different color variations, but the red is my absolute favorite. It feels very effortlessly Latina.

ED: Your collection pays tribute to L.A. What do you love most about L.A.?

BG: I think more than anything, the people. We are such a diverse community, and it is all of the different cultures that make this city what it is. Even considering the current climate right now around our city, we’re rallying for each other. We’re really showing up for one another. And I think it really speaks to the type of people that live here. We care very deeply about each other and about the community.

ED: After everything that’s happened in L.A. recently, I saw you’ve posted a few volunteer efforts, and you’re always sharing helpful information for your followers.

BG: I’m definitely pro using your platform to speak up. That’s fortunately nothing new for me, but sometimes it does take something to happen basically in your backyard, so close to home, to really understand the impact of such devastation. I think that what’s happened in L.A. has moved me very, very deeply to want to show people that it’s not about the “me” in things or the “I”; it’s about the “we.” It’s about those who really need us to mobilize and organize because they don’t really know what comes next and they don’t really know where to go.

ED: How have you been able to give back and support your community?

BG: I want to take time also to just recognize all of the amazing organizers and the mobilizers that are putting these efforts and sustaining them because it takes a lot of effort. It takes a lot of time and a lot of patience and a lot of empathy and compassion to put yourself in the shoes of those who really need us to show up for them. Elsa Collins, the co-founder of This Is About Humanity, has been working with so many different orgs.

We were out in Pasadena at the Pasadena Job Center, and this is a place that has been a resource and refuge for a lot of migrant families and day workers for peace and protection as well as empowerment, and to see so many people that have gone there before know that they can rely on these resources and come to these places as a safe haven was really beautiful to see. And it’s a marathon; we’re going to have to keep the energy. I look forward to seeing us continue these efforts as a community because we don’t know how long it will take to recover.

ED: What inspires and empowers you each day?

BG: Every day looks different. A core source of inspiration for me has always been my family. I come from a pretty big family. I’m the oldest of four kids, and I am one of 19 grandchildren on my mom’s side and one of 15 on my dad’s. And I’m like that cousin on both sides of the family that’s smack-dab in the middle of all the different age groups, so it’s been really cool to grow up feeling fully supported all around. They’re a compass for me, for sure.

ED: Who’s on your workout playlist right now?

BG: My brother’s got a fire playlist. We call it the Beast Mode playlist. But it’s a mix of, we’ll have some like O.G., like West Coast hip-hop, a little bit of Tupac, a little bit of Kendrick. Mix it in with a little bit of some Spanish reggaeton vibes or some Spanish house music. So we mix it up.

That’s my goal for this year: to just have a little bit more fun and go with the flow and let life happen.

ED: Are you as obsessed with the new Bad Bunny album as the rest of the world? If so, what’s your fave song on his new album?

BG: The entire album. I feel like this body of work was so intentional, and every single song takes you exactly where he intended. I think it’s just such a well-rounded album that is very empowering to his culture. Which, even for me in my own journey with my albums, this idea of coming home to ourselves, this idea of coming home, even though we’ve been around the world into so many different places, it’s beautiful. I love the whole thing from top to bottom.

ED: What are you manifesting this year?

BG: I just want to live my best life. Dealing with really adult things since I was very young kind of set me up to get to a place in my young adult years where I realized I was a very mature child, but today I might be an underdeveloped adult. I have to really dedicate myself to learning again and dreaming again and living again and being OK with the imperfections of life. It’s the reality of a lot of people in communities like the ones that I grew up in, where we take on such responsibility so young that it kind of robs us of that spark of being able to just dream, not because we’re trying to survive something. That’s my goal for this year: to just have a little bit more fun and go with the flow and let life happen.

ED: Is there anything you can tease about your upcoming music?

BG: All I’m going to say is I feel like I am the queen of switching it up. There is not a time in my career where I wasn’t trying something new or trying a new genre or collaborating with a new artist or an artist that I’ve always looked up to. And so I will definitely be switching it up this year and having a lot of fun. I’m excited for the new music that’s to come, and that we're going to be creating this year, and to share it with everybody.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.