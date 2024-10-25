Jackson White Worked On “Thrusting” For Tell Me Lies Sex Scenes

Jackson White spilled some tea about those Tell Me Lies sex scenes. During an Oct. 22 interview on Slice Of Pie podcast, White got detailed about the show’s most intimate moments — and according to him, the cast and crew would have “sex days” on set while filming.

“Here's one that the internet will like,” White, who plays Stephen DeMarco on the show, said. “You got one sex coordinator — one intimacy coordinator — that would line up with a week. So, it would be like a sex week, and there would be sex scenes all day long.”

He continued, “So there'd be an intimacy coordinator running from set to set because Lucy and Leo were doing it, but then Bree and Oliver were doing it... And it would be like, sex days.”

White said that filming those sex scenes took some “work.” The actor recalled that he wasn’t exactly an expert for the show’s first season. According to White, someone at Hulu or 20th Century Fox wasn’t initially impressed by him. Specifically, they passed along the message: “He’s not thrusting right... It doesn’t look like he’s inside, so we have to make it so that it’s more realistic.”

White was told to lose the “body roll” he was doing and be “more stationary” instead. He added, “We worked on it, and I nailed it.”

Jackson White and Grace Van Patten in 'Tell Me Lies'

White has previously spoken about the nitty gritty of shooting intimate scenes. "You put a little rubber ball between your hips and then it looks like there’s thrusting but there’s actually a rubber ball in between you," he told Entertainment Tonight back in September 2022. "Sometimes you use that, sometimes you don’t. There's all kinds of junk."

Grace Van Patten, who plays Lucy Albright on the show (and is White’s girlfriend IRL), also discussed the importance of having an intimacy coordinator on set. "You really need to feel safe and comfortable and that there’s not going to be any surprises,” she added to ET at the time. “That person really protected us from all those things."