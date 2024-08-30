When it comes to truly jaw-dropping sex scenes, no show is doing it like Tell Me Lies. The college drama is packed with steamy hookups, horny mind games, and off-the-charts chemistry. A big part of that palpable energy is probably due to stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White dating in real life, but there’s more to it than that. Tell Me Lies uses its sex scenes to reveal important character details and advance its twisted, unpredictable storylines.

For characters like Stephen and Lucy, sexuality is a tool to manipulate everyone around them. Stephen uses sex to keep his on-again-off-again relationship with Diana afloat in order to use her family connections to get ahead professionally, while Lucy is able to tame and control Stephen through her own sexual wiles.

Basically, sex and power go hand-in-hand in the world of Tell Me Lies, making each hookup scene so much hotter with each delicious layer that unfolds. As Stephen and Lucy’s toxic love story continues, here’s a look back at all of the show’s most sizzling sex scenes.

False Starts

Hulu

Stephen and Diana may not be very in-sync at the start of Tell Me Lies, but that doesn’t make their stunted trysts any less hot and heavy. Although the exes lack follow-through, their multiple almost-hookups prove just how much chemistry they can have in the bedroom... once they work through their (various) issues.

Going Down

Hulu

Of course, Lucy and Stephen’s first time is undoubtedly one of the series’ hottest sex scenes, especially since it starts with Stephen showing Lucy a pleasure she’d never experienced before. After Stephen headed down south, Lucy admitted he just gave her her first orgasm.

Morning Moaning

Hulu

Ah, the early days of a relationship. After their first hookup, Stephen and Lucy couldn’t keep their hands off one another, frequently getting under the sheets in Lucy’s dorm before classes.

Wriggling With Wrigley

Hulu

Lucy and Stephen aren’t the only ones getting it on. Although Pippa’s relationship with Wrigley gets a bit complicated as the series goes on, their chemistry started out very feisty, as they smiled and joked with each other during sex.

To The Max

Hulu

In her loneliness over Christmas break, Lucy decided to call up one of her previous flings for round two. Her sex scene with Max isn’t long, but it was certainly enough to heat up Lucy’s winter... and lock down her future long-term BF.

Booking It

Hulu

Stephen’s motives may not have been pure when he convinced Diana into some public banging in the library, but that only made the risqué act more thrilling.

Bree’s Release

Hulu

Though she had a very disappointing start to her sexual life at college, Bree finally found her perfect match in Evan. After a hectic weekend at his lake house, the two outcasts discovered how much they have in common, and Bree finally got to feel what a gentle, considerate hookup is all about.

Pippa’s Awakening

Hulu

Pippa was finally able to open up about her sexuality to Lucy’s new roommate Charlie, who promptly began showing her the ways of a WLW hookup. Unfortunately, Pippa ruined the mood pretty quickly by faking an orgasm, which was a total turn-off for Charlie.

Not So Clean

Hulu

There’s nothing like a cleansing shower after a year of playing dirty. Before their breakup at the end of Season 1, Lucy and Stephen had one more steamy moment together in his bathroom after he convinced her to shed her towel.