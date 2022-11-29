Tell Me Lies Season 2 Is Coming To Hulu

Don’t get off the Lucy and Stephen emotional rollercoaster just yet, Tell Me Lies fans, because the steamy drama is coming back for a second round. Hulu announced the renewal just a month after the Season 1 finale dropped some major bombshells on Oct. 26. Now that everyone wrapped up in Lucy and Stephen’s complicated love story can rest assured that more drama is coming, here’s everything to know about Tell Me Lies Season 2, like when it might premiere and what the cast list could look like.

Tell Me Lies premiered on Hulu at the start of September, introducing viewers to the inextricable entanglement between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) as they navigated their magnetic attraction to one another — even when it might not have been best for them — over the course of eight years. The passionate chemistry between Lucy and Stephen was so hot that it even sparked IRL dating rumors about Van Patten and White.

The Season 1 finale left things on a loose end, as Lucy began to learn some dark secrets about Stephen’s past. Thankfully, Hulu picked up the show for Season 2 on Nov. 29, 2022, so Lucy and Stephen’s story isn’t stopping anytime soon.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Predicted Release Date

There will be a bit of a wait before Tell Me Lies fans can reunite with Lucy and Stephen. Hulu hasn’t announced a release date for the follow-up season, so it’s best to assume it will likely follow the usual one-year production schedule and possibly premiere in the fall of 2023.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Predicted Cast

Of course, Van Patten and White will be back as Lucy and Stephen, and the rest of the main Tell Me Lies cast is also predicted to reprise their Season 1 roles. That includes Catherine Missal as Bree, Spencer House as Wrigley, Sonia Mena as Pippa, Branden Cook as Evan, Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew, and Alicia Crowder as Diana.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Trailer

Hulu released a short teaser packed with some of Season 1’s greatest hits to announce Season 2’s renewal. More is expected to come once production begins.