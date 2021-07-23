Here's Everything You Need To Know About Gossip Girl's Thomas Doherty

Gossip Girl is officially back, and the HBO reboot has introduced plenty of intriguing new characters. But one in particular has fans captivated: Max Wolfe. So you may be wondering, who is Gossip Girl star Thomas Doherty, anyway? Here’s what to know about him and his character.

Warning: Spoilers for the first three episodes of Gossip Girl follow. The Gossip Girl reboot picks up nearly a decade after the original series ended, as a brand new generation of ultra-wealthy Upper East Side teens are terrorized by an anonymous figure who leaks details about the scandalous details of their personal lives.

One of those teens is cool playboy partier Max, who is currently caught in a love triangle with Constance Billard St. Jude’s resident it couple, Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) and Aki (Evan Mock). To make matters messier, neither knows he’s currently involved with both of them. In the meantime, he’s pursuing hunky classics teacher Rafa (Jason Gotay), and struggling to help his dads (John Benjamin Hickey and Todd Almond) work through a rough patch in their relationship. It’s a lot!

While Max bears more than a passing resemblance to original Gossip Girl bad boy Chuck Bass, Doherty imbues him with a charming magnetism all his own. While you wait for more episodes to drop, let’s break down everything you may want to know about the Scottish actor.

Thomas Doherty’s Past Roles

Doherty first shot to stardom playing Sean on Disney Channel’s musical show The Lodge from 2016 to 2017. He’s also well-known for playing villain Captain Hook’s song, Harry Hook, in the Descendants film trilogy (which follows the children of iconic Disney antagonists as they get a shot at redemption). More recently, the actor portrayed a vampire named Sebastian on the Vampire Diaries spinoff series Legacies.

Thomas Doherty’s Social Media

Doherty has over 4 million Instagram followers, and his account doesn’t disappoint. The 26-year-old mainly shares pics from glam photoshoots and pics of him chilling around Brooklyn in cool outfits (presumably on breaks from filming Gossip Girl). They’re also interspersed with some original multimedia photography and art. We love a multi-hyphenate!

Thomas Doherty Facts

Doherty grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland. If Doherty hadn’t made it big in Hollywood, you may have ended up seeing him on the soccer field. “I wanted to be a soccer player,” he recently told Glamour. “That was a very British thing — you want to be a soccer player when you’re older. I gradually gravitated toward acting; there was never a moment.” Before he began acting, Doherty worked at a ton of different jobs, from housekeeping to selling clothes at Hollister to answering phone calls at a call center.

And while his Gossip Girl character is poised to become iconic, the actor didn’t actually watch the original show until 2019, while he was passing time in a hotel room. As he told Interview magazine, his favorite characters are Blair Waldorf and Chuck himself.

Fingers crossed Gossip Girl returns for Season 2 so we can get all the Max content we deserve. In the meantime, you can catch new episodes on Thursdays on HBO Max.