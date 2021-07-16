Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Hottest Teacher On 'Gossip Girl'

Attention, Upper East Siders: There’s a new Gossip Girl in town, and with it comes all the juicy drama, over-the-top parties, and super-rich, super-messy teen antics you know and love from the original. The series has just begun, but some of the ridiculously gorgeous main characters have already become major standouts, including one extremely handsome classics teacher. Early episodes may have left you wondering: Who plays Rafa Caparros on Gossip Girl? Jason Gotay is a Broadway star-turned-TV dreamboat.

ICYMI: HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot takes place nine years after the events of the original show, introducing viewers to a brand-new generation of Constance Billard/St. Jude’s students. While half-sisters Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya Lott’s (Whitney Peak) complicated relationship often takes central stage, the new series also features a large, much more diverse ensemble of characters. One of Julien’s friends, Max Wolfe (Thomas Doherty), has turned his sights toward a new guy: Rafa, one of the teachers at school.

Although Max insists he’s “of age,” Rafa insists he doesn’t sleep with his students. But after he leans in to explain to Max what happens after graduation at a school fundraiser, it’s clear their tense relationship will only continue to simmer (and perhaps turn into more) in future episodes. Ahead of all the drama, let’s break down everything there is to know about the scene-stealing Gotay.

Jason Gotay’s Past Roles

Before Gossip Girl, Gotay had a busy Broadway career. He alternated the lead role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and played Randall in Bring It On: The Musical. Gossip Girl is Gotay’s first major TV role, but he’s also appeared in Peter Pan! Live.

Jason Gotay’s Social Media

Gotay’s Gossip Girl character may be in the middle of a student-teacher fiasco, but IRL, his life seems pretty delightful. His Insta is full of plenty of glamor shots (from photoshoots to brunch hangouts), Gossip Girl behind-the-scenes content, and travel pics galore. But the highlight has to be all the actor’s adorable photos with his mom and his fiancé Michael. My heart!

Jason Gotay Facts

Like Gossip Girl OG Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley), Gotay grew up in Brooklyn, New York but studied at a prestigious Manhattan school (Professional Performing Arts High School) in hopes of making a name for himself someday. “For me, it was two trains and a bus,” told Playbill of his high school days. “It was me getting up at crazy hours to get to school on time an hour-and-a-half away. I was rehearsing at school til late hours… I knew what I wanted, and I went after it so aggressively.”

While he has a theater background, Gotay has also spoken about how being in front of the camera is a unique but welcome change from being onstage. “I feel as though my character work is coming from the same place... but our mediums are so different,” Gotay recently told Get Out! Magazine. “Of course, the live element of performing onstage is something I greatly miss, but it feels exciting to not be onstage pretending that I am in certain locations, but actually being [there].”

Upper East Siders, I personally can’t wait to see where Gotay and his character Rafa go next.

New episodes of Gossip Girl hit HBO Max on Thursdays.