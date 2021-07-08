Streaming
Cast of HBO Max's 'Gossip Girl' reboot

Here's Your Guide To The Gossip Girl Reboot's Cast And Characters

XOXO.

By Rachel Varina
HBO Max

Refresh those feeds, Upper East Siders, because the scandalous lives of some new Manhattan elites are finally getting exposed. If you know what's good for you, you'll keep this Gossip Girl reboot cast and character guide handy as drama unfolds on the new series, out July 8.

HBO Max

Maximus Wolfe, played by Thomas Doherty

Debonair, man about town, freedom-lover, and a habitual pleasure-seeker. Have wolves replaced Basses in the Upper East Side?

Actor’s Instagram: @thomasadoherty

Character’s Instagram: @maxtheewolfe

What Gossip Girl has to say: “They say wolves hunt in packs. Is that why you’re so afraid to be alone?

HBO Max

