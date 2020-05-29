Like most fans of the hit CW series, I didn't know true love until the day I met the Salvatores. From the very first, "hello brother," the hot immortal duo completely compelled me. But while most fans are almost always up for a rewatch of the series, if you're in search of other shows like The Vampire Diaries but aren't, for some reason, in the mood for hot, bloody vampire sex, there are other options to scratch that paranormal itch.

What made the iconic series such a hit wasn't just the gorgeous cast, the far-fetched shenanigans, or Ian Somerhalder's smoldering gaze. It was the seamless mix of adventure, fantasy, and so-hot-they-should-be-illegal hookups that instantly sucked (no pun intended) fans in. Though it's tough to rival the love triangle of Stefan, Elena, and Damon, there are other shows filled with steamy drama, raunchy romance, and supernatural adventure.

If you're aching for a new series to sink your teeth into, these seven shows are sure to quench the thirst of vampires and mortals alike. Ranging from spin-offs of The Vampire Diaries to the shows that have similar vibes to the eight-season series, here's where to look if you want some magic outside of Mystic Falls.

1. 'The Originals' If you haven't yet watched The Originals yet, this is your official order to do so. The series, which follows the Mikaelsons, aired from 2013 to 2018 and centers around the family attempting to regain control of their hometown, New Orleans. With Klaus, Elijah, Rebekah, Hayley running the show, there's lots of sex, drama, and magic is in every episode.

2. 'Legacies' Head back to the town that started it all with The CW's latest series from The Vampire Diaries universe. Taking place in Mystic Falls, the show centers around The Salvator School for the Young and Gifted, where Klaus's daughter, Hope, and Caroline and Alaric's twins, Lizzie and Josie, attend. Legacies premiered in 2018 and has since been renewed for its third season.

3. 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Take it back to the start with Buffy the Vampire Slayer, one of the benchmarks of teen vampire movies that first aired in 1997. This series follows Buffy, who is in charge of keeping the world free of supernatural enemies. After tearing through Buffy, check out its spinoff, Angel, centered around a cursed, remorseful vampire the slayer had a thing with.

4. 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' This isn't the '90s Sabrina you're used to. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a Netflix original series — and a much darker version of the Sabrina Spellman you grew up with. This adaptation of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch comics follows the same idea as the original — a half-mortal/half-witch tries to balance high school, relationships, and her own internal struggles between good and evil — but has a lot more sex and drama... and oh yeah, the literal devil.

5. 'Supernatural' While the renowned series, which first aired in 2005, is approaching its final episodes, its 15-season run proves it has staying power. The CW mainstay chronicles the adventures of two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, who hunt monsters and look really good while doing so.

6. 'Lucifer' If you've ever watched The Vampire Diaries and thought, "this needs more Damon," you're in luck. Lucifer, a Netflix original, follows the devil (aka your new TV crush) as he relocates from hell to Los Angeles to better understand humanity. Once in the City of Angels, he opens a nightclub, gets the hots for a homicide detective, and is almost as sexy as the blue-eyed Salvatore.