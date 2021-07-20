Twitter Is Split Over How To Ship This Gossip Girl Love Triangle

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is just getting started, but it’s already filled with all the juicy Upper East Side gossip you’ve been missing. One major storyline follows charismatic Constance Billard St. Jude’s student Max (Thomas Doherty) as he becomes steamily entangled with longtime high school couple Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) and Aki (Evan Mock). The twist? Neither Audrey or Aki know that the other is also cheating on them. This love triangle already has Gossip Girl fans divided, and the tweets about Max with Aki versus Audrey don’t hold back.

Warning: Spoilers for the first two episodes of Gossip Girl follow. When HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot begins, Audrey and Aki have already been dating forever, but their relationship seems to have reached a standstill. During Episode 2, Aki begins exploring his own queerness when he and his friend Max kiss while Max pursues hunky teacher Rafa (Jason Gotay) outside of class. Later that night, his flirtatious chemistry with Audrey turns into what seems to be a secret hookup, because Max appears in Audrey’s room the next day. If anything goes down between Max and Rafa, Gossip Girl will officially have a love square. The drama!

Naturally, viewers have wildly different opinions on who Max should ultimately date. Some are into Max and Aki’s effortless friends-to-lovers potential.

However, other fans prefer Max and Audrey’s sensual flirting, and how he pulls Audrey out of her romantic comfort zone for the first time.

Gossip Girl viewers will have to wait and see how all this drama plays out, but for now, some fans are just happy to embrace the messiness of it all.

Of course, this is Gossip Girl, and everyone’s deepest, darkest secrets are bound to come to light eventually. The Episode 3 promo teases that Gossip Girl will drop hints about how “one of Constance’s most constant couples isn’t as coupled as we thought.”

You can get the latest tea when Gossip Girl continues on Thursday, July 22, on HBO Max.