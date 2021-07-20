The Gossip Girl Season 1, Episode 3 Promo Teases Major Audrey-Max-Aki Drama

It wouldn’t be Gossip Girl without plenty of Upper East Side drama. The HBO reboot wasted no time setting up juicy plotlines in its first few episodes, from it-girl Julien’s (Jordan Alexander) half-sister Zoya (Whitney Peak) stealing her longtime boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown) to the Constance Billard St. Jude teachers being revealed as the new Gossip Girl. But there’s plenty of conflict still to come, and the Gossip Girl Season 1, Episode 3 promo plays up the Audrey/Aki/Max love triangle.

Warning: Spoilers for the first two episodes of Gossip Girl follow. By now, viewers know that prim athleisure heiress Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) and her chill boyfriend Aki (Evan Mock) have been a couple for years. But their relationship has grown rockier by the time the show starts, as Audrey ponders what else is out there and Aki begins exploring his queerness. This culminates in them both having secret flings with their charming friend Max (Thomas Doherty). Their arrangement seems destined to come to light soon, as long as the teachers don’t get caught first.

The Episode 3 promo immediately throws the teachers’ alter ego is thrown into jeopardy. Wendy (Megan Ferguson) tells her coworkers that teachers are being called in for private interviews, as the principal tells them, “You should quit now before your entire careers are destroyed.” Meanwhile, it looks like Monet ( and Luna (Zión Moreno) are scheming to take Zoya down: They smirk when Zoya begins trending as an embarrassing meme, and one says, “If Julien falls, we aren’t going down with her.”

But it looks like Gossip Girl will definitely reveal something about Audrey, Aki, and Max’s arrangement. “One of Constance’s most constant couples isn’t as coupled as we thought,” the Kristen Bell narrator croons, before Max tells Audrey that if she’s so worried about people finding out the truth, maybe she shouldn’t have hooked up with him in the first place. Cut to a shot of Zoya and Obie kissing, as Gossip Girl concludes, “Something is about to go down.” You’ve got that right!

To get the inside scoop, you can catch Gossip Girl Season 1, Episode 3 when it hits HBO Max on Thursday, July 22.