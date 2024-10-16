Stephen DeMarco always has another play, and there’s no better proof of that than the final moments of Tell Me Lies Season 2. Everyone’s favorite (or least favorite) master manipulator dropped one last bombshell — and Jackson White tells Elite Daily it’s something the character must have been planning for a long time, especially given one subtle detail.

Spoiler alert: This post discusses plot details from the Tell Me Lies Season 2 finale. Just when Lucy thought she may have gotten the upper hand on Stephen at Bree and Evan’s 2015 wedding, Stephen unleashed total chaos. Right as Bree was about to walk down the aisle, Stephen sent her a seven-year-old recording of Evan admitting that the girl he cheated on Bree with freshman year was Lucy.

The credits roll, and viewers are left to wonder just how long Stephen had been planning to make this explosive move. “Knowing him, probably a long time,” White says, pointing out how Stephen must have put a lot of effort into maintaining that recording for all those years. “I’m sure he had to go to a little bodega and grab a charger for an old flip phone, and he probably had to do some wiring there and find the old file.”

Hulu

The logistics of Stephen holding onto this recording emphasize just how far he’ll go to preserve a good piece of blackmail. “He had to go pretty deep with this manipulation,” White adds.

So, what’s his plan now that he’s finally revealed Lucy and Evan’s long-held secret? According to White, Stephen was mostly driven by wanting to hurt Lucy at that moment... although obviously, Bree and Evan have become collateral damage.

“It’s a combo of his mischievousness, destructiveness, and hurt. And also wanting to win. Wanting to have the last say,” White says. “Up to that point, he thinks Lucy’s technically ahead or winning the battle, so he has to pull a wild card.”