In Elite Daily’s series At The Moment, celebs and influencers dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. Below, Jackson White talks about playing a toxic character, recalls getting yelled at on the street, and reminisces on all things mid-2000s.

If you’ve watched even just a few episodes of Tell Me Lies, chances are you’ve wanted to scream at Stephen DeMarco. Not only does actor Jackson White understand that urge, he welcomes it. “I think that means I’m doing my job well,” White tells Elite Daily of negative fan responses to his character. “If people are confused and angry, that’s probably a good thing.”

In Hulu’s suspenseful drama, White plays a manipulative college student willing to hurt anyone near him in order to achieve his goals. It’s one of those characters who’s so hateable that some people get angry at White himself. “People take shows and movies that they love personally, and I love that. I do the same thing, so it’s cool,” the 28-year-old says. “Any reaction is a good reaction.”

The actor has been yelled at in public when he’s out with his on-screen love interest (and IRL girlfriend) Grace Van Patten. “We’ll be on the street, and someone will yell out of their car, ‘Get away from him, Grace,’” White says. But he’s not mad about it. “That’s so awesome. I love it. I think it’s so fun. It's like, ‘Cool, we’re doing our job right.’”

Hulu

With the second season of Tell Me Lies underway, White is more than happy to be getting under fans’ skin again as Stephen. Prior to landing the part, the actor popped up sporadically in TV shows, with guest roles on The Middle and SEAL Team. His first breakthrough came in 2019 when he starred in HBO’s critically acclaimed miniseries Mrs. Fletcher, but the moment was fleeting as the show only lasted one season.

“I’ve never gone back into a second season or another role, so this was a first for me,” White says. “It was challenging to slip back into his clothes, and really scary at first, but then really fun. It’s the most meat in anything I’ve gotten to do, and with coolest people.”

A key element to Stephen’s Season 2 arc is his relationship with Diana, his ex whom he rekindled a romance with at the end of the first season. However, in the first few episodes, it becomes clear that Stephen may be more interested in her impressive law school connections than in fostering a real love.

So, did Stephen ever have genuine feelings for Diana, or has she always just been another pawn in his manipulations? “He always goes for someone who can help him,” White says. “I’m sure he developed some real feelings somewhere along the way and then probably forgot about them pretty quick. He’s a survivor, which is what makes him so toxic sometimes but also keeps him going.”

Hulu

But Stephen does find real love at the start of Season 2: his shiny new iPhone, which was still a novel gadget in 2008, when the show is set. It’s a connection that White can relate to, as he can vividly recall begging his mom to get him Apple’s smartphone when it came out. Below, the actor shares that memory, as well as a few other opinions on the aughts.

Elite Daily: What’s your favorite mid-2000s music?

Jackson White: I listen to a lot of pop punk. I always have some My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World, and Deftones on my playlists.

ED: Do you remember getting your first iPhone?

JW: I did a PowerPoint presentation for my mom on why to give me an iPhone. It was like, “These are the reasons why I need an iPhone.”

ED: Were you as excited to get one as Stephen was?

JW: Oh yeah. It was such a cool thing.

ED: Do you remember your AIM screen name?

JW: Drummerboy100. Wow, that’s so funny; it came right off the top of my dome.

ED: What TV show were you obsessed with as a teenager?

JW: Scrubs was my favorite show growing up. And also The Office and House. Those were the three.

ED: What movie from your childhood do you think you’ve rewatched the most?

JW: Talladega Nights was one. Treasure Planet, Tarzan, a lot of cartoons. Those late ’90s and early 2000s Disney cartoons before they went 3D are so, so cool.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.