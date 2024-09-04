Tell Me Lies is constantly putting viewers on an emotional rollercoaster when it comes to Lucy and Stephen’s on-again-off-again romance. The two manipulative college students clearly bring out the worst in one another... but could that also be the reason they’re meant to be? Fans have been split on the situationship since the show began, and it turns out, the cast is also divided.

Elite Daily caught up with the Tell Me Lies cast ahead of the long-awaited second season to see where everyone stands on the series’ most controversial couple. Funnily enough, the two most polar opposite opinions come from the actors who play Lucy and Stephen. “They should not be together,” Grace Van Patten says plainly. “They have chemistry, they connect on some levels, they do have similarities. But at least at this point in their life, they are doing so much more wrong than good. And for both of them to learn about themselves and relationships, they need to not be together.”

On the other side of the argument, Jackson White is all in for the couple to go the distance. “I'm rooting for them. Some other people might say otherwise. Grace says otherwise. But I'm down,” White says. “It's a cautionary tale. You don't want to show this stuff and have people emulate it, and it's a pretty dysfunctional thing, but maybe I'm biased. I think their relationship is cool.”

Unfortunately for White, he doesn’t have much support in shipping Stephen and Lucy among the rest of the cast. “They need to literally stop,” Sonia Mena (Pippa) says. “There are like 8 billion people in the world. Find someone else. Just move on,” Alicia Crowder (Diana) adds.

Branden Cook (Evan) thinks that although Lucy and Stephen “might be perfect for each other,” they’d have to do a lot of work to make their relationship healthy. “It’s two people who haven't really dealt with their own trauma and they found each other to not deal with their trauma together, or put it on each other,” Cook says. “So I'm not rooting for it because I don't think it's for the betterment of either their heads.”

Cat Missal (Bree) is fine with the relationship, as long as they stop bringing everyone else into their drama. “I think they should just be together and leave everyone else alone,” Missal says. “Yeah, go live on an island,” Mena suggests.