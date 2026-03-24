The Pitt's Patrick Ball Shuts Down 1 Of The Most Popular Fan-Ships

There’s one aspect of The Pitt that has made it a massive social media obsession, and that’s the shipping. Diehard fans have passionately latched on to several imagined romantic pairings among the emergency doctors in the Pittsburgh Trauma Center, with each new episode providing breadcrumbs for their hopeful slow-burn of choice. There are a bunch of fan-fave ships, but one of the most popular is Dr. Frank Langdon and Dr. Mel King — or, Kingdon.

The chemistry between Langdon and King was apparent throughout Season 1 when they first met and bonded over the pressures of their job, and has only grown in Season 2 as Langdon created a mindful safe space for King’s sister. But, despite the intense fandom support for a romance to bloom between the two doctors, actor Patrick Ball doesn’t see the relationship as anything more than friendship.

“I love Mel. I love Dr. King, and I think this friendship between the two of them is really special,” Ball said during his March 23 appearance on CBS Mornings. “I think it’s very rare that you get to see a completely platonic and healthy friendship between the genders like that. And I think that it’s a really lovely friendship that they have.”

He concluded by emphasizing the major obstacle in the way of any office romance: “And Langdon is very happily married.”

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That may be the case for now, but Langdon’s marriage has been highly in question this season. He recently revealed to Santos that his wife nearly divorced him after he was caught stealing drugs from his workplace. Plus, eagle-eyed fans noticed he wasn’t wearing a wedding ring at the start of Season 2.

Ball and Taylor Dearden spoke about the connection between Langdon and King in a Jan. 15 Decider interview shortly after Season 2 premiered. “I think Mel feels very insecure about her lack of friends and I think to have someone she knows is on her side, it’s always refreshing for her to kind of feel like at least someone gets her,” Dearden said.

“Yeah, I think it’s great. I think it’s a very interesting relationship,” Ball added. “And I think it really is this sort of unlikely bond that shows up between the two of them.”