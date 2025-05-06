The doctors and nurses on The Pitt may be all about work, but that doesn’t stop fans of Max’s medical drama of dreaming up lovey-dovey fantasies for them. Despite the first season veering away from any substantial romantic connections, the series has become a surprising source of some seriously steamy fanfic. Shipping has become rampant among The Pitt fandom, and one of the imagined relationships that gets the most attention is the unexplored connection between Dr. Abbot and Dr. Mohan.

Although the electricity between the two doctors is mostly just subtext at this point, it hasn’t gone unnoticed by the actors themselves. The writing also convinced Shawn Hatosy that there may be something more to Abbot’s admiration for Mohan, particularly one moment that ended up getting deleted from the series premiere.

“There's one line in the first episode that got cut,” Hatosy told Variety. “Somebody makes a comment that she's slow, and I say, 'She's the smartest person here.' And just from that, I feel like it was definitely, in my opinion, heading in a direction.”

Max

“I think he likes her, if I'm being honest,” Hatosy continued. “He has admiration for her brain, there's something there. When you're working closely with somebody that can evolve. So I think there's a flirtation. I don't want to sound creepy when I say it because he's in the power position.”

There’s still about half a year The Pitt fans will have to wait for Season 2 to premiere, but this little update should be extremely reassuring for anyone holding out hope to see more of Abbot and Mohan’s connection. Turns out, it’s not only the viewers who can see the sparks — it’s also the actors (and the writers!).