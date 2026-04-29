Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift may no longer be making sweet music together, but that doesn’t mean they’ve ruined the friendship. Over the last year, Swifties have become convinced that a rift had formed between Antonoff and Swift, with the longtime besties no longer interacting with each other as often as they used to. The death knell, in fans’ eyes, came when Antonoff was not involved at all on Swift’s 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, his first time with zero production credits on a Swift album in over a decade.

Although the two musicians kept quiet on the gossip at the time of Showgirl, both Swift and Antonoff have cleared up their current relationship in recent interviews.

Antonoff was asked about his exclusion from The Life of a Showgirl during an April 28 appearance on Howard Stern’s radio show, and he explained that he has no hard feelings about his friend’s decision to work with other producers.

“I only feel grateful for the work that has happened,” Antonoff said. “Maybe it’s only because I write my own songs and sing them, but I understand that need to have different collaborators and jump around. I don’t think it’s normal to have the same collaborators over and over. And when I’ve had it with people, I think it’s a weird miracle.”

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On the same day, Swift reaffirmed her personal bond with Antonoff hasn’t changed despite the pause on their creative relationship. “Jack Antonoff is a collaborator of mine and one of my best friends,” Swift told the New York Times on April 28.

To prove just how in-sync they still are, both musicians offered up the beloved song bridges they’ve crafted together as the ultimate testament of their unbreakable connection. “We established this thing that we love to do, and we call it the ‘rant bridge,’” Swift said. “It’s basically like stream of consciousness, endless pouring-out of emotion, intrusive thoughts, blended with metaphor, with discussion, with shouting. You want this rant bridge to feel the most intense of what that feeling is that you’re trying to establish over the course of the song, and you want it to be kind of a crescendo.”

Antonoff also highlighted how the “rant bridge” has become his and Swift’s “very special thing” in his interview. “You spend a whole song — verse and chorus — you know, being super poetic and dancing around something … and then you get to this bridge, and you just crash the f*ck out,” the producer said. “It’s something that I feel like is one of our very special things … We kind of egg each other on.”