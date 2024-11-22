It’s been 20 years since Sam and Austin drove off to Princeton together at the end of 2004’s A Cinderella Story, and Chad Michael Murray thinks it’s about time we got an update on the beloved couple. He even has his own idea for what a potential sequel movie could be about. Murray shared his pitch for A Cinderella Story 2 in a recent interview, outlining where he believes Sam and Austin ended up after Princeton.

In the early-aughts rom-com, Murray played the popular but tortured quarterback Austin Ames, who strikes up an anonymous flirtation in an online chat room with social outcast Sam (Hilary Duff). At the end of the movie, their true identities are revealed to one another, and hey both get into their dream school, Princeton. It’s a happy ending, but Murray believes they probably broke up while at college, and their reunion years later could be the perfect fodder for a sequel.

“People bring up Austin Ames all the time, and I would love to revisit him,” Murray confessed in a Nov. 21 Elle interview. “I feel like we see a lot of films with an unrealistic conclusion, where all of a sudden it's a happily ever after. But as Sam says at the end of the movie, she’s only in high school. What if it didn’t work out between her and Austin? Maybe they went their separate ways in college.”

Warner Bros.

Murray’s vision if for Austin and Sam to run into one another again as adults by having Sam’s daughter enroll a class he now teaches. “She got married and had kids, and he went off to be a writer, which didn't work out,” Murray said. “Now he’s a high school English teacher and he has to revisit this whole thing because her daughter is in his class. I could come up with ten more versions, but to revisit that movie would be a total nostalgia fest for so many romantics out there.”

A sequel does feel like a possibility, especially since Murray is currently revisiting his other beloved early-aughts rom-com in the upcoming Freakier Friday. When asked if he thinks A Cinderella Story could have a similar fate, he was hopeful: “From your mouth to God’s ears.”