It sounds like Lucas Scott isn’t picking up his basketball again. After it was announced that One Tree Hill is being rebooted with a few original stars reprising their roles, all eyes were on Chad Michael Murray to see if he’d be back as the brooding athlete. Unfortunately for fans, it doesn’t sound too promising that either of the Scott brothers will be back.

Murray all but confirmed he and James Lafferty — who played his half-brother Nathan Scott — would not be part of the reboot in a Nov. 20 interview with The Los Angeles Times. The reason? They simply have not been reached out to about it at all.

“We’re not doing it because no one’s ever picked up the phone and said, ‘Hey, we’re doing this,’” Murray said. “So we’re not doing it.”

Though he likely won’t be part of it, Murray is supportive of the reboot. “I want that show to happen,” he told E! on Nov. 18. “This experience that I’ve gotten the privilege of being able to experience over the course of the last 24 years is incredible. And so for each and every person that grew up on this show and it affected them and it changed their heart just a little bit and their mind and just set the tone for their youth, I hope it happens.”

The WB

The new series was announced on Aug. 30, with Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton confirmed to reprise their roles as Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer. The reboot will be executive produced by Danneel Ackles, who played Rachel Gatina in the original show. It is in early development at Netflix.

Burton confirmed the news with a message to fans on Instagram. “What if you really can go back home?” she wrote in an Aug. 30 post. “If there’s an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up. There’s only one Tree Hill, after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it’s not just an idea. It really is the place where ‘everything’s better and everything’s safe.’”