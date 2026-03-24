Miley Cyrus Confirms She Dated Dylan Sprouse

Back in the early 2000s, Disney Channel was a bit of a matchmaker for its young stars. During the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, which premiered on Disney+ and Hulu on March 24, Miley Cyrus finally revealed that she dated another Y2K Disney legend, Dylan Sprouse, back in the day. “It's true, confirmed,” she said about the relationship rumors that used to follow the duo.

“Dylan Sprouse was my boyfriend,” Cyrus told Alex Cooper, who was interviewing her for the special. “I think he was the cutest.”

At the time, Cyrus often hung out with both of The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody stars. “Dylan was my crush,” she told the Call Her Daddy host, although she added that Dylan’s twin brother, Cole Sprouse, often third-wheeled their dates. “Their dad would take us to sushi. I was into the whole culture, and it was a two-for-one. Like, bring the brother. Hello!”

Dylan previously confirmed their romance. Back in 2008, he was asked about the dating rumors when the twins appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “When I was 11 or 12, probably ... We met at her set, I believe, and we dated,” Dylan said before joking, “And then Nick Jonas walked by and it was over.” Cyrus dated Nick from 2006 to 2008.

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Turns out, Niley’s relationship was not just pivotal for Dylan — it also had quite the effect on the Jonas Brothers. In Chasing Happiness, a 2019 documentary about the boy band, Kevin Jonas explained how Nick first met Cyrus. “We got to be on the Hannah Montana episode on the Disney Channel. That changed girls for Nick forever,” he said. “When he met Miley, I think that kid’s head exploded.”

Nick agreed. "I started writing about love and I actually knew what it felt like,” he added. “For the first time, I was asking them questions that only a younger brother can ask their older brothers."

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