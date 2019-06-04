OK, so he's married to Priyanka Chopra and it seems like they couldn't be happier together, but, according to Nick Jonas' quote about Miley Cyrus in Chasing Happiness, the pop star still has a soft spot for his first love. In the documentary, Nick admits falling in love with Miley helped bridge the gap between himself and his older brothers. "I think my brothers and I became the closest when we found a common ground beyond music and family — girls," Nick said with a laugh.

You see, even though Nick is now married to one of the most gorgeous (and smart and famous and accomplished) actresses on the planet, his brothers discovered girls a little sooner than he did. "When I was in high school, I couldn’t get a date no matter how much I tried. I could not get a date," Kevin explained. "After Disney Channel plays our [‘Year 3000’] music video, life immediately changes as a teenager for me. Me and Joe were, like, wing-manning each other constantly."

It was only after the brothers got the chance to be on an episode of Hannah Montana that Nick discovered the power of love. "We got to be on the Hannah Montana episode on the Disney Channel. That changed girls for Nick forever," Kevin continued. "When he met Miley, I think that kid’s head exploded."

And this isn't just Kevin's opinion. Nick totally agrees that Miley Cyrus introduced him to what love is. "I started writing about love and I actually knew what it felt like," Nick adorably said as the 2008 Jonas Brothers hit, "Love Bug," played in the background. "For the first time, I was asking them questions that only a younger brother can ask their older brothers."

Ugh, so cute.

For those of you who haven't quite been fans of the Jo Bros since day one, let me give you a little refresher on Nick's relationship with Miley. Nick and Miley (or Niley as the press called them) dated for a year from 2006 to 2007, according to Us Weekly.

The breakup was a little messy, to say the least. Miley is rumored to have written her song "7 Things" about Nick. If you're not familiar with the song, it's not a nice one. You can give it a little listen for yourself here:

And Miley isn't the only one who wrote songs about her ex. When Miley got engaged to her now husband Liam Hemsworth the first time around, Nick wrote the heart breaking Jonas Brothers song "Wedding Bells."

That being said, a lot of time has passed since their split. Nick is obviously now married to Priyanka. And Miley did eventually get around to marrying Liam Hemsworth on Dec. 23, 2018.

During an appearance on Apple Music's "Chart" radio show this past March, Nick sang his ex's praises, even saying that his favorite Jo Bros song is one that features Miley.

"We had a song with her back in the day called 'Before the Storm,' which is my favorite catalogue song of the Jonas Brothers," he recalled. "And at that point she was 16 and she was singing her ass off. So, it's no surprise now that people are coming around to [her talent]. But I'm sitting around going, 'Told you so.'"

Aw. Long live Niley!