In this photo, also taken around Christmas time, Brown sees a couple just goofing around and having fun together. “I think they're clowning around trying to look tough — and she's trying to look like she owns the place and him,” says Brown. “We know this because of the way she's leaning on that berm and the way she's draping her arm over him.” But in Jonas, Brown sees much of what she’s observed in all of the previous photos. “Again, he's showing very little interest in the situation, barely grabbing her hand,” says Brown. Yikes.

While you can only read so much into these photos, the pattern of body language is definitely noteworthy. Brown shared her final assessment when looking at all of the images together. “Overall, these pics seem really, really unusual for [newlywed] pics,” says Brown. “[Chopra] has a ton of energy for [Jonas] and he just doesn't show any emotion at all. He can't even crack a smile.”

While I have to admit this was not what I was expecting, it's important to note that Chopra's had a successful career as an actress for almost as long as Jonas has been alive. It may very well be that she shows more emotion than he does in photos because she's probably more comfortable in front of the cameras, whereas Jonas, whose music career shot him into superstardom at a young age, might not be. He, too, has had his fair share of media attention through the years, but simply might just prefer a sexy smize over a full-on smile.

Whatever their body language may or may not be saying, I’m still totally rooting for this couple's love to last. I mean, have you ever seen a more perfect pair? Here's hoping we'll see plenty more of Chopra and Jonas in 2019!