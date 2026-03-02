Whether you were raised on Disney Channel’s Y2K golden era or can’t get enough reality TV drama, Disney+ has the perfect March lineup for you. This month, the streamer is serving nostalgia with a massive celebration of Hannah Montana for the show’s 20th anniversary — and yes, Miley Cyrus will be involved (hopefully in a blonde wig). You can also get a double dose of Mormon mess as Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premieres, alongside Taylor Frankie Paul’s highly anticipated season of The Bachelorette.

The biggest event coming to Disney+ this month is the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on March 24. Cyrus is confirmed to star in the celebration, which will feature never-before-seen footage from the beloved series. The announcement also teased Cyrus may perform some classic Hannah songs, and will dish about her breakout role in a tell-all interview with Alex Cooper.

But for reality lovers, there are two important premiere dates to look out for, both of which will be available on Disney+ via its Hulu bundle. Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will drop in its entirety on March 12. And then the spotlight will stay on Taylor Frankie Paul as her season of The Bachelorette will stream on March 23.

Check out Disney+’s full March slate below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

March 1

Vet Detective

How Not to Draw: Shorts Season 5

March 2

In Your Radiant Season (new episodes)

March 3

American Idol Season 24 (new episode)

BeddyByes

March 7

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts (new episode)

March 8

Ghost Elephants

March 9

In Your Radiant Season (new episodes)

March 10

American Idol Season 24 (new episode)

March 12

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4*

Hulu

March 14

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts (new episode)

March 16

In Your Radiant Season (new episodes)

March 17

American Idol Season 24 (new episode)

March 18

Short Circuit Experimental Films: Life Drawings

March 21

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts (new episode)

March 23

The Bachelorette Season 22*

In Your Radiant Season (new episodes)

ABC

March 24

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (Episose 1)

American Idol Season 24 (new episode)

Magicampers

March 27

Versa: A Short Film

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts Season 6

March 28

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts (new episode)

March 30

American Idol Season 24 (new episode)

In Your Radiant Season (new episodes)

Super Animals Season 3

March 31

If It's Tuesday... It's Murder

