The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 wrapped up on Nov. 13, but there’s no need to say goodbye to MomTok just yet. On Nov. 25, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline confirmed that the show was renewed for a fourth season — and there’s no shortage of drama to cover.

Since Season 3 aired, the Mormon Wives cast has been hashing it out online. After competing against each other on Dancing with the Stars, Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck seem to be on bad terms. Meanwhile, Taylor Frankie Paul is shooting her Bachelorette season — though Season 3 ended with her having a flirty conversation with Chase McWhorter, Miranda McWhorter’s ex husband. Plus, Jessi Draper Ngatikaura and Demi Engemann have been trading barbs on social media.

TLDR: There’s plenty of possibilities for Season 4. “If the appetite from the subscribers on Hulu remains high for this franchise, then we’ll probably be shooting chunks of 10 episodes, kind of quasi back-to-back, with that one- or two-month break in between,” the show’s producer Jeff Jenkins told Deadline. “We’re very lucky to have an ensemble, like Jessi’s been carrying the ball in [Season 3] with her really intense divorce drama. Taylor Frankie Paul carried the ball in the season before that, so there’s always someone who’s got big story breaking.”

Here’s everything to know about what’s coming for MomTok in Season 4.

Disney/Fred Hayes

Season 4 Is Coming Very Soon

Per THR’s report, the next installment of the reality series will be available to stream in early 2026.

Jenkins told Deadline that the Mormon Wives cast was already preparing to film through most of the upcoming year.

There Could Be A New Cast Member

Jenkins teased that a new cast member could be joining the Season 4 cast, though he did not reveal any more details. It’s also unclear if the entire cast — Paul, McWhorter, Leavitt, Affleck, Ngatikaura, Engemann, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, and Mikayla Matthews — will be returning for the next season.

There Might Be A Season 5, Too

Hulu has ordered 20 more episodes of the series — if they split this up into two 10-episode seasons, it may take them all the way to Season 5. (When the show was renewed for 20 more episodes after Season 1, they did a similar split, breaking the new episodes into the next two seasons.)