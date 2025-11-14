The third season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was a particularly tense one for Whitney Leavitt. After leaving the show due to contract disputes, Whitney made it very clear she was only coming back to film in order to be eligible to audition for Dancing with the Stars (which ended up working in her favor). The opportunistic comeback rubbed many MomTok members the wrong way, including Layla Taylor, who tells Elite Daily that a particular remark Whitney made wasn’t included in the final edit.

In the middle of Season 3, Whitney met up with the MomTok women to discuss how they were going to do press together now that she was an outsider. The tense meeting ended with Whitney leaving in tears, feeling like the rest of the group had no interest in interacting with her anymore. Layla, however, says Whitney’s the one who brought that disingenuous energy.

“Some parts of that scene were cut out,” Layla says. “She was expressing that she felt like she didn't have any genuine relationships, which was interesting because a couple of weeks prior, I was trying to meet up with her and form a relationship. So that was frustrating to hear, because I was like, ‘What are you talking about? I've tried to form a relationship with you and you know that.’”

Hulu

During that meet-up, Whitney threatened to start her own MomTok separate from the group. Layla is fully supportive if that’s how Whitney really feels. “If you're not happy in this group, by all means, go find what makes you happy. We're not tied to each other for life,” Layla says. “You're not stuck to this group, and if you're miserable and unhappy, then you have the right to to leave and do what makes sense for you.”

That said, Layla feels she and Whitney are actually “in a really good place at the moment” after Season 3, so “it would be a bummer to lose her.”