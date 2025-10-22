The Mormon Wives Season 3 Trailer Is Breaking MomTok Like Never Before

All is not well in the state of MomTok. After the second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives ended with frayed relationships that have yet to be resolved, Season 3 promises to bring back missing cast members, draw battle lines, and finally confront those affair rumors. And yes, a lie detector will be involved. With the show’s cast becoming bigger than ever before, here’s everything to know about Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Filming for the third season took place in the first half of 2025, picking up right where Season 2’s drama left off. Production had already concluded when Season 2’s reunion special aired on July 1 — but notably, Demi Engemann was absent from the reunion, meaning fans will have to wait for the new season to get into where she stands with her former friends now. The reunion also hinted at the affair rumors between Jessi Ngatikaura and Marciano Brunette, but it still isn’t clear what really went down between the Vanderpump Villa co-stars.

Thankfully, the Season 3 trailer is promising some real answers.

The Mormon Wives Season 3 Trailer Is Pure Chaos

Hulu unveiled the first full look at Season 3 in a dramatic trailer on Oct. 22. The footage teases ever-present MomTok drama, with Whitney Leavitt claiming she’s going to start her own MomTok, and the rest of the cast surmising that newcomer Miranda McWhorter is “a leak in MomTok.”

The biggest scandal, though, is all about Marciano, who appears to be heavily featured in the new season. At one point, a lie detector test is brought out, which is seemingly for him. Hopefully, viewers will finally learn the truth about what happened between Jessi and Marciano.

1 Cast Member Is Finally Returning

The trailer also confirms that Jen Affleck, who left the series halfway through Season 2, will return in the third season.

The Drama Unfolds So Soon

All 10 episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be available to stream on Hulu on Nov. 11.