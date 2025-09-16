Jen Affleck is living every Swiftie’s dream, having been partnered with Eras Tour dancer Jan Ravnik for Dancing with the Stars Season 34. But she hasn’t had the easiest time getting much Taylor Swift intel just yet. “I’ve mentioned he should call Taylor up once or twice,” Affleck tells Elite Daily. “That would be a dream, but no, it hasn’t happened.” While a chat with Swift may not be in the cards, Affleck is pushing her dance partner to revive his most iconic piece of Eras Tour choreo for a future routine.

“We’re definitely going to throw in the ladder at some point. No question,” Affleck says. She’s referring to Ravnik’s viral ladder dance, which he performed as Swift sang “Lavender Haze” during the Midnights portion of her set. When the Eras Tour ended in December 2024, Ravnik declared that he had officially retired the purple ladder.

“I’d like to announce that the ladder and I have mutually decided to part ways professionally,” Ravnik wrote at the time on TikTok. “It’s currently in a quiet retirement community (a.k.a. my living room), helping me paint walls and hang shelves.”

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ravnik may consider his ladder out of its showgirl era, but Affleck is making a strong case to bring it back to the stage one last time. “I’m like, ‘This is how we’re going to get the votes,’” Affleck says.

She already has one vote that she knows is on lock: that of her husband, Zac. Although he has posted about finding it “challenging” to see his wife dance with Ravnik, Jen says the couple has worked past the uncomfortable beginnings of the DWTS process. “Obviously, it’s not fun seeing your partner do all these sexual, intimate dances, but ballroom is strictly a sport. And he’s realized that now,” Affleck says.

With a better understanding of Affleck and Ravnik’s role as dance partners, Zac is fully supportive of his wife doing whatever it takes to win the competition. “Nothing is off limits,” Affleck says. “Zac wants me to win that Mirrorball Trophy just as much as I do.”