PSA: There Are 2 New “Lavender Haze”-Inspired Drinks For Swifties

The Eras Tour may be wrapping up soon, but the new Taylor Swift-inspired goodies just keep on coming. In fact, ahead of her Miami shows earlier this month, hospitality group Sodexo Live! created an exclusive Swiftie-themed menu that’ll be available through her performances in Indianapolis, Indiana and Vancouver, Canada.

Part of the newness includes a cocktail dubbed the Love Spiral, a vodka-based drink made with blue curaçao, lime sour, and strawberry-infused syrup and named after the “Lavender Haze” lyric, “I just need this love spiral.”

For Swifties who don’t drink alcohol, there is also a mocktail version called the Go Viral (named after a lyric from the same song) — and I got to try it from the comfort of my own home.

How To Make Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Mocktail

To make the Go Viral for yourself, mix together the following in a cup with ice:

3 ounces of premium lime sour

1/2 ounce of premium blue curaçao

1 ounce of strawberry-infused syrup

Club soda

To make it a Love Spiral, just add 2.5 ounces of your choice of vodka. (Sodexo Live! recommends Tito’s Handmade Vodka.)

Go Viral drinks sold at the Eras Tour come in either a plastic mason jar, mirrorball, or carafe with an edible strawberry straw.

An Honest Review Of The Go Viral Drink

What’s In A Name?

I was at the final night of the Eras Tour show in Florida and saw both the Go Viral and Love Spiral on the menu while walking around before the show, but wasn’t aware these were exclusive Eras Tour drinks. The names are not obvious Swift references, but I understand why they didn’t outright name these drinks “Lavender Haze.”

John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since Swift released Midnights in 2022, there have been several variations of a Lavender Haze cocktail and even a secret menu Starbucks drink. It’s been somewhat overdone at this point. Naming your drink after a “Lavender Haze” lyric like “talk your talk and go viral” is unique, especially since it’s purple. I understand why it was a lyrical reference rather than the song title, but it slightly missed the mark for me.

Not only is “go viral” not one of the more popular lines in the song for me, but Swifties are in The Tortured Poets Department era right now. A Midnights reference feels outdated even though the Eras Tour setlist currently ends with songs from that compilation.

The Aesthetics Were *Not* The Vibe

My drink was also not as purple as I thought it would be. It might have been the ratio of strawberry syrup to blue curaçao, but my Go Viral was more reddish purple than lavender.

Rachel Chapman

Little Taste Of Heaven

Aside from the name and shade of my drink, I enjoyed the Go Viral. It was a bit sugary sweet, but overall tasted like a carbonated strawberry lemonade.

If I were to order this at the Eras Tour, I would ask for more club soda or wait for the ice to melt before sipping to water it down a bit. You have a three-hour show, so nursing your drink won’t be too hard.

TL;DR: The Eras Tour Drinks Can Enhance Your Swiftie Experience

I’m all for an Insta-worthy, themed drink to immerse yourself even more. It’s why I ordered a Mirrorball cocktail for my three-hour train ride to the Eras Tour, and I thought the Go Viral was just as fun.

If you are worried about the level of sweetness, I tried the alcoholic Love Spiral as well since I had some leftover ingredients and the vodka balanced it out, so it wasn’t as sugary.

Sodexo Live! Sodexo Live! INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

To go along with your beverage, you can also get something savory off the Swift-inspired menu. There are cheeky Back to Decemburgers, Fearless Fries, Taytor Tots with Seemingly Ranch, and Fresh Out the Popper Popcorn. Similar to the Go Viral and Love Spiral names, there’s also a Che-ee-ese Pizza that I don’t quite get the reference to, but maybe it’ll come to me later. (If any other Swifties figure it out, let me know.)

Ultimately, there’s plenty of delicious snacks and drinks to get at the Eras Tour so you are fueled and ready to enjoy the show from “Cruel Summer” to “Karma.”