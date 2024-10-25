Get ready to trade your last friendship bracelets, because Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to a close in a matter of weeks. For over a year and a half, many fans have showcased bejeweled outfits and shimmery makeup looks inspired by the singer’s performance costumes, music videos, and empowering lyrics. The most neglected area IMO, though, has definitely been hair.

Representing one of Tay-Tay’s albums doesn’t have to be limited to the ‘fit or facial glam. You can also experiment with themed hairstyles. Luckily, I was able to attend one of Swift’s Miami tour stops with TRESemmé, which worked with celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan to style the group of brand trip attendees.

The haircare product brand and the stylist created several ~lewks~ that corresponded to Swift’s various eras, and they absolutely ate. Whether you’re looking for the romantic vibes of Lover, the karmic energy of Reputation, or the sweet aura of Fearless, there is a cool and innovative ‘do to match.

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of five Taylor Swift-themed hairstyles to try during one of the Grammy winner’s final Eras Tour stops (and beyond).

Feel Like A Lover Girl With Soft Waves

For TikTok influencer Halley Kate, the sweet and affectionate spirit of Swift’s seventh studio album served as her inspo for the evening. “We really wanted to lean into the romance with this look,” says Marjan.

Molvo Films for TRESemmé

To capture the vibrancy and tender feelings associated with “Lover,” “Paper Rings,” and other tracks from the album, the stylist went with loose waves and braids that met on the back of the head.

The addition of the shiny accessories tied in the sparkles from the album cover.

Embrace Red With Bowed Bantu Knots

Since “22” is a certified bop, I chose to replicate the vibes of Red with my Eras Tour style. Using the TRESemmé Mega Control Gel, Marjan swept my hair into four braided Bantu knots with red bows delicately placed underneath.

Molvo Films for TRESemmé

“This style was meant to capture the playful elements of the era,” says Marjan.

The color choice matched the album’s name while the velvet material coordinated with the hat worn on cover of Red (Taylor’s Version).

Become Fearless With A Chic Chignon

The voluminous curls Swift sported during her Fearless album era were the driving force behind content creator Luisa Villafane’s swirled updo.

Molvo Films for TRESemmé

The face framing strands and loose tresses that hung at the nape of the neck were meant to express the vivacious feelings conveyed by the collection of songs like “White Horse” and “You Belong With Me.”

Since you can’t go to a Taylor Swift concert without an element of shimmer and shine, the hair jewels really sealed the deal. Throw on a gold sequin dress and you’ll be ready for your own *love story*.

Appear ~Enchanted~ With An Embellished Plait

Really leaning into the romanticism of Speak Now (think: “Mine,” “Sparks Fly,” and “The Story of Us”), Marjan constructed a textured French braid on model and influencer Sixtine Rouyre.

Molvo Films for TRESemmé

“Adding in the accessories gave a boost of sparkle that made this look perfect for the concert,” says Marjan. She recommends using the Total Volume Mousse to help maintain the texture and make sure the style doesn’t fall flat.

The moon and star shapes also gave a hint of Midnights, showing that you can absolutely mix and match your favorite eras.

Stay Delicate (Yet Vengeful) With Coquette Braids

Aiming for a revenge look? You can’t get more fierce than this braided high pony worn by content creator Courtney Sarracino.

Molvo Films for TRESemmé

“I was inspired by the edginess of the [Reputation] era,” says Marjan, “but knowing that there are a few softer songs included, I wanted to make sure that was captured.”

Adding lush white ribbons throughout the braids mixed sweet (à la “Gorgeous”) with edgy (à la “...Ready For It?”) for the perfect combo that represents the emotions and tone of Swift’s sixth album. In other words, this is the the ultimate slay.