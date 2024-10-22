I Took A 3-Hour Taylor Swift-Themed Train Ride To The Eras Tour

Swifties will stop at nothing to see the Eras Tour before it officially ends on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada. They’ve taken planes, trains, and Uber Shuttles to get to stadiums around the world in time to scream-sing the bridge of “Cruel Summer” with Taylor Swift.

For the Miami, Florida, shows on Oct. 18 through Oct. 20, fans had the opportunity to not only take the Brightline train to Hard Rock Stadium from Orlando, but they got to travel in style via a Swiftie-themed experience. Brightline’s Sing-Along Trains to The Big Concert featured Insta-worthy cars, a Swift-inspired menu, and eras-themed DIY activations for fans to enjoy as they traveled down south.

Since I was back home in Florida visiting family, I decided to get a last-minute ticket to the final night in Miami and was offered a seat on the Tay-keover train. A one-way ticket from Orlando to Aventura with seat selection is about $79 to $99, so roundtrip on the Sing-Along Train was roughly $158 to $198.

For any fans who missed out, below is my full experience on the Eras Tour-themed train, from getting onboard in Orlando to sipping on a Mirrorball cocktail as I sang songs with my fellow Swifties.

Swifties Rode Down On The Afternoon Train

12:25 p.m.: I arrived at the Brightline station located at Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C. Trains have only been running from Orlando since September 2023, so this was a completely new experience for me. Parking and walking over to the station was so easy.

Rachel Chapman

12:30 p.m.: My train was scheduled to leave at 12:50 p.m., so I had some time before getting on board to check out the station. It had a cute friendship bracelet photo op for guests and a pop-up Little Words Project shop.

Little Words Project partnered with Brightline on the Sing-Along Trains, and put together Swiftie activations in each car. In order to do one of the DIY stations, you had to purchase a friendship bracelet.

Rachel Chapman

Each bracelet is normally $25, but they were priced at $13 (aka Swift’s fave number). You could also get a Swift-inspired set of six bracelets that said things like “in my era” and “fearless” for $78, and enjoy all the activations on the train.

12:35 p.m.: After looking around at everything, I stopped by the Mary Mary bar to pick up a themed drink. The menu had a Lavender Haze-inspired cocktail as well as a Mirrorball drink, which was your choice of liquor and soda in a disco cup.

As a fan of Insta-worthy sips, I got the Mirrorball (which probably helped to manifest the “mirrorball” and “Guilty As Sin?” surprise song mashup later that evening).

Rachel Chapman

12:37 p.m.: After getting my drink, they announced they were boarding, so I took my mirrorball cup with me to the platform.

Each car was themed to a different era. I was assigned the Lover car, which had a photo op in the front and iridescent purple fabric draped along the top with butterflies and sparkles everywhere. Since it was a sing-along train, Swift’s catelog of music was playing throughout each car, and I entered as a remix of “Delicate” was booming through the speakers.

Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

12:50 p.m.: Our train took off right on schedule. The seats were super comfortable and there were outlets for each passenger, so I charged my phone while finishing up my drink.

1:29 p.m.: For the first hour, I continued to charge my phone while admiring the views outside and all the Swifties dressed up for the concert going up and down the aisles. There was also a snack cart between cars with drinks and food for purchase, but I was comfortable just enjoying my Mirrorball and singing along to the Tay-Tay playlist.

I Made The Friendship Bracelets Because Taylor Said To

2:15 p.m.: With my phone fully charged, I finally got up to explore the train. In addition to the Lover car, the train had Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and Reputation cars with nods to Swift’s other albums folklore, evermore, Midnights, The Tortured Poets Department, and debut.

Prev Next INFO 1/7 PREV NEXT

Walking through the car, I stopped at some of the photo ops to take selfies and admire just how much detail went into the Tay-keover. You could really tell some diehard Swifties worked on this experience.

2:39 p.m.: I decided to buy the Swiftie set of bracelets from Little Words Project because they were cute and I wanted to enjoy all the activations. In the Lover car, there was a make-your-own safety pin station where you add friendship bracelet beads to either an oversized gold, silver, or rose gold pin.

Rachel Chapman

2:57 p.m.: I saw Taylor Swift wear glitter freckles to one of Travis Kelce’s games, so I had to get glitter freckles for the Eras Tour. Over in the Reputation car, there was a Tortured Poets Department corner with Glitter Bar Services offering guests the Fazit freckles as well as face gems and temporary tattoos.

Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

They were out of the gold glitter freckles that Swift wore to the Kansas City Chiefs game, so I got red freckles and a gold “13” tattoo on my hand (IYKYK).

3:17 p.m.: The Red car was probably my favorite station, because you got to decorate a pair of heart sunglasses — similar to the ones Swift wears in the “22” music video. Using some friendship bracelet beads, I glued down “The Lucky One” with some pearls because I truly felt like a lucky girl going to see the Eras Tour.

Rachel Chapman

3:23 p.m.: My next stop on the train was another bedazzling station for some face and hair gems in the Speak Now car. My concert ‘fit was inspired by Swift’s yellow sweatshirt and jeans OOTD from her Oct. 18 “back in the office” IG post with her cat Olivia, so I definitely needed to be bejeweled.

Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

3:36 p.m.: The last station was a DIY postcard area, where you could write a letter to yourself or a friend. There were cute stickers, so I grabbed one for my reusable water bottle.

Rachel Chapman

3:40 p.m.: I made my way back to my seat to get ready for our arrival in Aventura at 3:50 p.m.

3:50 p.m.: We arrived right on schedule and everyone in their sparkles and glitter freckles headed out of the station to our Hard Rock Stadium shuttle bus.

TL;DR: I Only Ever Want To Travel By Taylor Swift Train

I was originally planning on driving down to Miami from my house in Central Florida, which would have taken over three hours. The ease of having my own car, getting to leave when I wanted to after the concert, and not worrying about catching my return trip at 1 a.m. would have been nice, but Brightline’s Sing-Along Train was like traveling Swiftie first class.

Rachel Chapman

I loved the attention to detail in the decor, menu, and interactive stations. Any time I get to meet and interact with other Swifties is also memorable, so seeing fans trading bracelets, singing to songs together, and loving each other’s concert ‘fits made my Taylor-loving heart explode.

I’ll never forget how funny it was seeing people recreate the Eras Tour choreography from “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” as I was decorating my Red sunglasses. I also met some really great fans going to see Swift for the very first time, and their excitement rubbed off on me like it was my first show.

John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It made my goodbye to the Eras Tour an unforgettable, all-day experience. And since I wasn’t brave enough to wait in the long merch lines at the stadium, going on the Sing-Along Train allowed me to walk away with some Swiftie souvenirs from my time in Miami. I really hope Brightline does this for other artists and the next time Swift is in town, because I want to ride again.