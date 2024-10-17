The last song of a setlist always presents a moral quandary. Rather than enjoying the track, you spend three minutes debating whether you should stay for the encore or leave to get ahead of the traffic and surge pricing. But thanks to Uber Shuttle, booking a getaway car has never been easier.

For the weekend of October 18-20, Uber Shuttle is coming to Miami for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dates, making it simple and affordable to get to and from the show. Let’s be real, Eras Tour tickets are expensive enough — you don’t need to spend another $100 on a ride. Booking is now available in the Uber app to reserve a seat to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Just keep in mind you have to reserve both rides to and from separately.

Uber Shuttle rides from Hard Rock Stadium will set you back $15. And with drop-off locations in the Bayfront and Brickell neighborhoods, there are plenty of options to get home from the show without breaking the bank. Plus, for Eras Tour weekend, there’s a $20 pickup/drop-off option at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, perfect for people staying at the hotel.

Uber

Uber Shuttle isn’t exclusive to Miami — for $18, they’re also available to book for New York City-based passengers traveling to LaGuardia Airport, and Uber is planning to roll out additional shuttle locations throughout 2025 with booking available up to seven days in advance. Still, the Miami iteration of the Uber Shuttle experience might be the most fun, particularly if you’re heading to the Eras Tour.

For the weekend of October 18, these shuttles will be decked out with plenty of ~bejeweled~ details, featuring disco vibes and sparkly surprises from Ulta and Covergirl. (In other words, it’s the perfect opportunity to take a page from Swift’s book and try out some glitter freckles for yourself.)

That’s not the only way Uber is embracing the Eras Tour spirit. For a limited time, the Uber Eats app is offering 30% off orders of over $50 at Michaels, so fans can stock up on all the concert essentials (see: friendship bracelet materials). Just use promo code CONCERTPREP30.