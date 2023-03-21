The Most Legit Taylor Swift Easter Eggs From The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has finally launched. On Mar. 17, the Midnights singer kicked off her anticipated slate of shows in Glendale, Arizona. 60,000 Swifties reportedly attended the show (including self-proclaimed fans like Emma Stone), which saw Swift trekking through 44 songs across her discography in over three hours. While the pop darling’s stage presence and momentum is impressive, her fans took it up a notch with their theories.

It’s no secret that being a Swiftie involves engaging in some mental gymnastics. Since the early throes of the singer’s career, she’s hidden Easter eggs in her music, accompanying videos, and public appearances that potentially hint at her next big musical event. As of late, her fans seem to think Swift’s alluding to adding her 2007 album, Speak Now, to her stint of re-releasing older albums. The incredulous push behind that theory has only grown since the tour started, and it appears Swifties *might* be onto something.

Here are three promising Easter eggs from Swift’s Eras Tour so far.

01 Are her Red T-Shirts hinting at Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)? The Speak Now vibes are real with this one. On Mar. 20, a fan named Ginnie posted a TikTok of a potential Easter egg that involves the 2007 album. The theory, which originally stemmed from TikTok user @adamsandlerspickle, states that Swift’s hiding a secret message in the shirt she wears during her Red set. On opening night, the singer wore a shirt that read, “A lot going on at the moment,” with the words “a lot” boldened in red. However, on the tour’s second night, she wore a shirt with a different statement saying, “Who’s Taylor Swift anyway? Ew.” That time, the word “ew” was highlighted in red. According to Danielle, the originator of this theory, Swift might wear a new shirt each night that spotlights different words in red. Eventually, those select crimson letters will spell out: Speak Now, Taylor’s Version.

02 Is Swift’s Speak Now alter-ego trying to break free? It seems Swift can’t escape the Speak Now re-recording theory. However, Swifties might be on to something with this hunch. On Mar. 18, the second day of the Eras Tour, a fan named Megan posted a TikTok of Swift performing “Look What You Made Me Do” from her Reputation album. On this specific set, Swift had a stage prop of a multi-colored cage filled with all her past alter-egos, which is fitting, considering the singer was kissing off the older versions of herself during this era. In the video, Swift began hitting the glass cage that held a dancer in a purple dress, one eerily similar to the one she wore on her 2007 Speak Now tour. Though it appears Swift’s movements are part of the choreography, some fans believe this is Swift trying to “release” her Speak Now persona. In the comments of the video, Megan also noted that all her dancers were freed from the boxes... expect for Speak Now and another undisclosed era. Coincidence?

03 Swift’s nail inspiration matches the theme behind her Eras Tour. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This might be the most straightforward Easter egg Swift will give fans on this tour. ICYMI, the singer shared a few behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram before the show’s opening night. In the last shot, Swift posted a closeup of her nails, and fans speculated the new manicure was a nod to all ten of her eras. This seemingly lines up to her tour’s three-hour set, which canvased popular and underrated singles from each of her albums. For context of her right hand: The black polish on her thumb likely represents her darkest album, Reputation. The pastel pink and white hearts on her index translates to Lover, while the lavender-toned beside it reminds fans of Midnights. The neutral-peach shade on her ring finger is similar to the background of her 1989 album. Then, the deep-green and blue on her pinkie might be an ode to her debut self-titled album, which boasted similar covers in the artwork. For context of her left hand: The turquoise shade on her thumb seems to be a continuation of her debut album. The red hue on her left index finger possibly stands for Red, of course. The rich purple on her middle finger echoes Speak Now, while the gold on her ring finger resembles her Fearless album cover. Lastly, the shimmery green on her pinkie could be an ode to Evermore and Folklore, which both adopted woodsy aesthetics.

If these potential Easter eggs prove anything, it’s that fans know how to simultaneously enjoy a concert and skim for hidden messages. Obvs, it takes a bit of dedication to be a Swiftie.