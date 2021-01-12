As much as it pains me to admit it, the majority of Taylor Swift's latest songs aren't exactly romantic. Despite being boo'd up with her long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn, the singer's eighth and ninth studio albums largely focus on heartache and heartbreak, though IMO, there are still a handful of lyrics that get lovey-dovey. If you're in need of folklore and evermore Instagram captions for your couple's pictures, then I've got some suggestions that are sure to get you all the likes.

When Swift first released folklore in July 2020, the album's lack of love songs had fans worried she and Alwyn were over. However, the pop star assured fans the album was written based primarily on her imagination, not her own experiences and relationships. Her ninth album, evermore, followed in December, and much like folklore, romantic love isn't the album's main focus. Luckily, both albums contain some swoon-worthy sentiments amid the breakup ballads, and these romantic lyrics from folklore and evermore are perfect for all those loved-up snapshots of you and your muse.

1. "We never paint by the numbers, baby, but we are making it count."

2. "You put me on and said I was your favorite."

3. "Love you to the moon and to Saturn."

4. "Just like a folk song, our love will be passed on."

5. "You drew stars around my scars."

6. "Isn't it just so pretty to think all along there was some invisible string tying you to me?"

7. "One single thread of gold tied me to you."

8. "Hell was the journey but it brought me heaven."

9. "I'd swing with you for the fences."

10. "I'm a fire and I'll keep your brittle heart warm."

11. "I'll give you my sunshine, give you my best."

12. "I'm setting off, but not without my muse."

13. "Wherever you stray, I follow."

14. "Hey, that's my (wo)man."

15. "You're a cowboy like me."

16. "From you I'd buy anything."

17. "You know, you'll always know me."

18. "When I was shipwrecked, I thought of you."

19. "My pain fits in the palm of your freezing hand."

20. "Your ivy grows, and now I'm covered in you."

21. "I'm all about you."

22. "You left me no choice but to stay here forever."

Even if your followers aren't Swifties, I have a feeling they won't be able to resist these romantic AF lyrics.