In many ways, Taylor Swift's Folklore album partially redeemed 2020. For one, Folklore's dreamy alternate realities of cottage life, glittering parties (remember parties?), clandestine late-night drives, and magical forests have helped listeners escape this year's bleak realities. And, as usual, Swift has blessed fans with her achingly poignant words about love. If you feel like you want to be with your lover "forever and ever", send your partner some Folklore lyrics to let them know it.

Yes, there's a very visible thread of heartbreak on T. Swift's latest album. She sings about "being on some new sh*t" on "the 1" and bitterly wonders if her ex is hooking up with someone new. She also talks about "faithless love" like a hoax she keeps believing, and croons about a breakup that feels like an "exile." But, as always, Miss Americana delivers plenty of lines about the joy of romance (you know, to balance out the heartbreak) that make the perfect sweet texts to send your partner.

From "cardigan"

1. "When I felt like I was an old cardigan under someone's bed, you put me on and said I was your favorite."

2. "To kiss in cars and downtown bars was all we needed."

3. "You drew stars around my scars."

4. "Hand under my sweatshirt, baby, kiss it better."

From "seven"

5. "Sweet tea in the summer, cross your heart, won't tell no other."

6. "Love you to the moon and to Saturn."

7. "Passed down like folk songs, the love lasts so long."

8. "Just like a folk song, our love will be passed on."

From "mirrorball"

9. "You'll find me on my tallest tiptoes, spinning in my highest heels, love, shining just for you."

10. "You're not like the regulars, the masquerade revelers."

11. "I'm still trying everything to get you laughing at me."

From "invisible string"

12. "Isn't it just so pretty to think all along there was some invisible string tying you to me?"

13. "Something wrapped all of my past mistakes in barbed wire — chains around my demons, wool to brave the seasons. One single thread of gold tied me to you."

14. "Hell was the journey, but it brought me heaven."

From "peace"

15. "But I'm a fire and I'll keep your brittle heart warm, if your cascade, ocean wave blues come."

16. "All these people think love's for show, but I would die for you in secret."

17. "And you know that I'd swing with you for the fences, sit with you in the trenches, give you my wild, give you a child — give you the silence that only comes when two people understand each other."

18. "There's robbers to the east, clowns to the west. I'd give you my sunshine, give you my best."

19. "The devil's in the details, but you got a friend in me."

Send your partner any of these soft, sweet Folklore lyrics to make your bae feel warm and fuzzy, like a beloved "cardigan" on your back.