Miami might be in the middle of its stop-spring-breakers campaign, but college students in search of sun, sand, and margaritas aren’t that easy to dissuade. For those willing to brave the restricted beach access, curfews, and increased security, content creator Silvana Mojica has a list of must-sees, must-dos, and must-drinks for the ultimate spring break in Miami.

The 28-year-old has recently become one of the city’s it girls, gaining over 380,000 followers on TikTok (plus more than 250,000 on Instagram). Best known for her chic ‘fit checks and story times, Mojica’s an influencer through and through. As one of her followers put it, “I wanna be friends w you so bad ma’am.” Another wrote, “Ur my actual friend.”

Part of Mojica’s appeal is the way she embraces the Miami lifestyle, made increasingly popular by TikTokers like Alix Earle and Xandra Pohl. In January, Mojica posted with Pohl before a night out, captioning the video of them taking shots, “single era.” The pair both earned kudos for sharing their breakup stories on social media — from 2021 to 2023, Mojica was in a relationship with Barstool founder Dave Portnoy — with fans applauding her honesty as she entered this new phase of her life.

“We always have so much fun together,” Mojica says of her friendship with Pohl. “I was actually just texting her. She was performing at LIV [a Miami nightclub] on Wednesday, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, should I go out on a Wednesday?’ She's the best.”

If you're going out, you're going all out.

In Miami, there’s really no such thing as a chill night out — even on a Wednesday. “If you're going out, you're going all out,” Mojica says. “Last weekend I was out until 5 a.m. I was like, ‘OK, I just need to go home.’”

TLDR; Despite officials’ best efforts, the city has perfect energy for spring breakers who don’t mind ruining their sleep schedules. Here, Mojica lays out her favorite spots in Miami to eat and go out — plus, how to finesse your way around cover charges *and* the Florida humidity.

Emma Chao/Elite Daily; Photo Courtesy of LIV

Silvana’s Packing Essentials

Bikinis and club clothes. Mojica recommends classic beach ‘fits for a Miami spring break: bathing suits, coverups, shorts, skirts, and mini dresses. There are a lot of dress codes in the city (which tend to be stricter for men, BTW), so make sure you pack heels for the club. Setting spray. Pack your beauty essentials accordingly — Miami is hot, and you will sweat. “I always have to drench my face in setting spray to make sure that it stays on all night,” Mojica says. Hair oil. Hair oil (or whatever you prefer for frizz-fighting) is also a good idea. “The humidity is nuts,” she adds. Sunscreen. During the day, you’ll need a reliable sunblock. Mojica’s go-to is EltaMD. “It's so lightweight, and it just goes well under your makeup,” she explains. “Even if I’m going on a boat day, I still put on a full face of makeup. I feel like just you have to look good here.”

For the most part, it’s pretty easy to get anything for free.

According to her, putting in a little extra effort goes a long way. “You will always find guys that will buy you drinks or bring you to a table,” she says. “For the most part, it’s pretty easy to get anything for free.”

This brings up the quintessential spring break question: Is it worth getting a spray tan ahead of your Miami trip? “Yeah,” Mojica nods. “Look your best.” (Chances are, the tan will actually save you money once you get to Miami — girl math.)

Hit These Daytime Hot Spots

The great thing about Miami is the daytime activities are just as fun (and spring break-friendly) as the city’s clubbing scene. “Miami isn't really missing anything,” Mojica says.

Boat Days Are Superior

If you can, she suggests spending a day on a boat: “It’s always my No. 1 choice.” According to her, they’re “pretty much free” for girls if you meet the right people (see: guys who have boats).

Look For Picturesque Rooftop Pools

Otherwise, you can check out popular beach and pool spots. Mojica recommends the rooftop pool at SLS Brickell, which costs about $50 for a day pass.

Emma Chao/Elite Daily; Photo Courtesy of SLS Brickell

You should always make time for a good picture.

This doubles as a great spot for a quick IG photo shoot, BTW. “You should always make time for a good picture,” she says. “The SLS Brickell pool has really nice views. It's just super pretty up there.”

Hit The Beach (Obviously)

Beach-wise, Mojica suggests heading to the 1 Hotel South Beach or checking out the Faena Hotel Miami Beach. Her tip? “If you're just going to have lunch at the Faena, I think they also give you a beach pass. You can finesse one.”

According to Mojica, hanging at the shore has another bonus: “The beach is always a good spot to meet guys as well.”

Here’s How To Club Correctly

Make Connections

A huge part of visiting Miami is checking out the city’s most popular clubs. Find a promoter ahead of time who’s willing to bring your group of friends to the best spots. (FYI, these promoters are often on dating apps, looking for people to fill tables.)

“Promoters are very, very big here,” Mojica says. “But that's really only for girls. It’s way harder for guys — they’re going to have to spend money.”

Prepare For A Looong Night

OK, so promoters are key, but where, exactly, do you want to go? E11EVEN is Mojica’s go-to. “E11EVEN is my favorite place ever,” she says. “They always have great performers.”

Beforehand, she recommends checking out MILA Lounge for a transitional stop between the dinner scene and all-out clubbing. “Do MILA Lounge before E11EVEN, and then make E11EVEN your last stop of the night,” Mojica suggests.

Emma Chao/Elite Daily; Photo Courtesy of El11even

Check Out These Must-Try Restaurants

Night Owls, Welcome

Fueling up before a night out is crucial. Papi Steak, HaSalon, and ZZ’s are some of Mojica’s top recommendations. Each has a great vibe, and you can dance on the tables at HaSalon if that’s your speed. (TBH, dancing on tables should be everyone’s vibe on spring break.) Make a reservation for 10 p.m. to start your night out on the right foot.

The Other Foodie Essentials

For your non-clubbing days, Mojica has a few other must-see spots. Caffe Umbria in Miami Beach is one of her favorite haunts for a good cup of coffee.

Tequiztlan — also in Miami Beach — is another one of her faves. “I went last night, and it's kind of a hole in the wall,” she says. “Best Mexican food ever.”

Call Me Gaby is another solid option, especially if you’re looking for a good happy hour. “It's a super nice Italian restaurant,” Mojica adds. “You can just sit outside and have happy hour there. The best food and the best vibes.”

Emma Chao/Elite Daily; Photo Courtesy of Papi Steak

Silvana’s Final Housekeeping Notes

For Dealing With (& Respecting) The New Restrictions

Miami’s new spring break rules — which the city’s calling “Spring Break Breakup” — involve more curfews, security checkpoints, traffic restrictions, and bag checks throughout March. While the city can’t exactly stop tourists from coming, the measures are meant to dissuade spring breakers from taking over the city.

With that in mind, it’s a good idea to set some expectations (and standards) before you arrive. “I went out this past weekend and there were cops everywhere — like 30 cops just in one row,” Mojica says. “It can definitely get a little annoying, but they obviously just want everyone to be safe. I totally get it, but I feel like maybe they're taking it a bit too far. Is that bad?”

To avoid run-ins with the cops, keep the wild antics to a minimum. “How to be a not annoying spring breaker? Be very cautious of how much you're drinking. Don’t go overboard,” Mojica says.

For Making The Most Of Your Trip

It can be easy to get swept up into the idea of spring break — and the pressure to go out drinking in the sun every day and hit the clubs every night. If that works for you, great. If not, Mojica recommends splitting up the day-drinking and club days.

“I personally wouldn't do a boat day and then go out to a club after,” she says. “That's just going to be a very, very long day.” Squeezing so much into 24 hours also might put a damper on the rest of your week — a full day in the sun, followed by a high-heeled night that lasts until 5 a.m., can be difficult to recover from.

“If you want to make the most out of your week, I probably wouldn't put those two in one day,” Mojica adds. “You could if you wanted to. I am sure people — especially college kids — can rally, so I get it, but I would space them out.”

For Making It Out Past 1 a.m.

Miami’s known for all-night (aka all-morning) partying. Often, people choose to take a nap at night before waking up to get ready for a 1 a.m. excursion. (Earle has posted about taking a 9:45 p.m. nap for that exact reason.)

While that may be a popular technique, Mojica doesn’t participate in the nap-to-club pipeline herself. “People don't start going to Space [a popular club] until 3 or 4 a.m. so I’ve seen people go to sleep at night and then wake up at 3 a.m to get ready for Space. I personally have never done that.”

This strategy might work better if you aren’t having alcohol during the day. “I can't really stop once I start, I just have to keep going,” Mojica explains. (Her drink of choice is tequila pineapple, which, she claims, “you can never go wrong with.”) She adds, “If I take a nap, I'm done for the night.”

For Staying Within Budget

Spring break tends to involve spending a decent amount of money. Between transportation, lodging, booze, and food, it’s not a cheap vacation. If that’s your top priority, an all-out spring break trip might not be for you. Still, there are some ways to be spending-savvy while in Miami.

“They have a lot of breweries and bars in like Wynwood,” Mojica offers up for anyone visiting who doesn’t want to spend too much on club covers. “If you don't want to spend a sh*t ton on a table at a club, you could always just get [general admission],” she adds. “You don't have to get a table and spend that much money.”

Again, she says it’s typically easier for girls on spring break to get by without paying (or paying less). “It depends on how much food and drinks you get, but you probably don’t have to go above $200 [for a Miami night out] if you’re a girl.”

For Picking A Good Location

If you want to be centrally located (which could save you Uber money), choose your accommodations accordingly. Brickell is one potential neighborhood with quite a few hot spots, including Komodo, a high-end Southeast Asian restaurant, and the SLS rooftop pool. “Overall, it’s a good walking area,” Mojica says.

Miami Beach is also a great choice. “That way, you're so close to the beach and pools. LIV is super close to there, and there’s a bunch of restaurants,” Mojica points out. “Honestly, as long as you're not staying in Wynwood or the design district, you could walk to places and save money on Uber.”