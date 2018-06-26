45 Sunny Captions For When You're Living Your Best Life In Miami Beach

Beach bound is exactly what you want to be this summer, and now that traveling is on the table, you have wanderlust dreams of heading to one of the best beachy locations in the country: Miami Beach. With a vibrant nightlife and gorgeous sandy shores, it's no wonder it's a dream vacation spot for so many people. By day, you'll get to relax with your friends in the gorgeous blue water or poolside with a drink in hand, and when the sun goes down, you'll be dancing the night away. There's a lot to see, so for all of the colorful pics you end up taking, you'll need some Instagram captions for Miami Beach.

Now that traveling is safe for people who are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you’re ready to get away. If you decide to head down south, you need to check out everything Miami has to offer, from the beaches to the art culture. All of the bright colors were made for the 'Gram. You could even find some great backdrops for your Insta pics, like maybe a lifeguard tower at the famous South Beach, or some historic art deco buildings that light up with neon at night. Not to mention, for foodies, there’s amazing Cuban food you can eat in between your beach adventures. With so many picture-perfect moments, you’ll want to pack along some Miami captions with your fave sunnies and SPF.

When you’re caught up in those South Beach vibes, you don’t have time to draft your own Miami quotes. Instead, use any of these 45 Miami Instagram captions when you’re ready to post, so you can get right back to living your best beach life.

"Miami is one of these great places that is a really sensual, physically beautiful place." — Michael Mann "Livin' on salt time." "All my troubles wash away in the water." "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." "Good times and tan lines." "Sunshine on my mind." "Find me under the palms." "That crazy little sun of a beach." "You'll be coming home with me tonight. We'll be burning up like neon lights." — Demi Lovato, "Neon Lights" "Ocean air, salty hair." "But we were in screaming color." — Taylor Swift, "Out of the Woods" "Happiness comes in waves." "Seas the day." "All I need is a little vitamin sea." "High tides, good vibes." "You, me, and the sea." "Girls just wanna have sun." "Pretty sure my birthstone is a seashell." "Sea more of the world, one beach at a time." "At the beach, life is different." — Sandy Gingras "Palm trees and 80 degrees." "Home is where my hammock is." "Paradise found." "Land of sunshine.” "This is my happy place." "Sunny side up." "The ocean is everything I want to be. Beautiful, mysterious, wild, and free." "Meet me at the shore." "I love you to the beach and back." "I followed my heart, and it led me to the beach." "If there's a heaven for me, I'm sure it has a beach attached." — Jimmy Buffett "Any day is a good day for Miami.” "Keep palm and carry on." "By the beach, near the sea, what a wonderful place to be." "Go with the flow." “Always say yes to Miami.” “If you need me, I’ll be in Miami.” “Party in the city where the heat is on.” — Will Smith, “Miami” “Let's get it poppin' I'm in Miami b*tch.” — LMFAO, “I'm in Miami B*tch” “Just Miami, myself, and I.” “Avoid pier pressure, and just go to Miami.” “Please excuse my resting beach face.” “I can sea clearly now.” “Neon lights and fun times.” “Beach better have my sunny.”

