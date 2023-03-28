Somehow, Xandra Pohl is even busier IRL than she looks on TikTok. The senior marketing major at the University of Miami balances a full-time school schedule, packed social calendar, and budding influencer career — and according to her, this is nothing compared to her early college days. “I feel like a grandma right now. I haven't gone out partying since Saturday,” the 22-year-old says on a Wednesday morning. “That would've never happened my freshman year.”

Back then, Pohl went out six nights a week, taking full advantage of the Miami club scene. She was rooming with fellow freshman Alix Earle, a new friend who would one day become a fellow TikTok sensation. “Who would’ve known?” Pohl smiles, thinking back. Their shared dedication to posting their lives online would ultimately bring them across the world together — most notably on a viral press trip with Tarte, which briefly captured TikTok’s attention in January after some users criticized the luxury adventure for being “unrelatable.” “People will say whatever they want, but at the end of the day, I was able to bring my mom to Dubai,” she says in response to the online chatter. “I would do it again a million times.”

Still, Pohl hasn’t given up on showing the good, the bad, and the messy parts of college life, especially in her last semester. Recently, in between press trips, she went on a girls’ weekend to Mardi Gras with classmates and friends from home, and the content from the trip was a sparkly, tequila-filled fever dream. “I’m a very unfiltered person, as you can tell,” she says, and that’s why her 821,000 followers have grown to love her.

Below, Pohl tells Elite Daily about her Greek life experience, her multiple jobs (including her side gig as a Miami DJ!), plus the full story of how she and Earle met.

Elite Daily: How did you get into TikTok, and when did your page start getting big?

Xandra Pohl: Right when the app came out, I started posting funny videos. I had a couple random ones that blew up and I developed somewhat of a following. Then this past October, I wanted to start getting paid more for DJ gigs, so I started posting videos of my life at least once a day to grow my social media presence. I was surprised to see I got really amazing feedback. Fast forward a few months, and now I'm here.

ED: One fun piece of your life you shared recently was participating in sorority recruitment as an active member. What was your own rush experience like?

XP: I did it my freshman year. At the time, my friends and I decided not to talk about which sororities we liked, because we all wanted to make our own decisions. It’s life-changing — these are going to be your sisters. And I took that very literally because I never had sisters in my life.

Going through recruitment, I wasn't necessarily the picture-perfect girl, but there were girls in the sorority that I’m in now who stood up for me and vouched for me as a person. Now, as an active member, I want to give back and make sure there’s good karma, which is why I’ve come back to do recruitment every year.

ED: Sorority recruitment can look super curated online, but your videos show a less glamorous side — those super long days and early mornings. It looks like a lot!

XP: It's such a bonding experience, but it is a lot. You get no sleep. You're talking to so many girls all day, and you're absolutely exhausted. But I always keep in mind that I want to be there for someone, to make sure these girls have just as amazing an experience as I did.

ED: What advice would you give to someone interested in going through rush?

XP: Be really open, and force yourself to get out there. You’re making a decision about a place where you can feel safe, comfortable, and like you’re going to thrive. I chose a little out of my comfort zone, but I ended up making the most amazing friends who will be there for me for the rest of my life.

ED: Do you watch other schools’ sorority recruitment videos, like Bama rush? How do they compare to UMiami’s process?

XP: We do rush so differently at the University of Miami than at other big Southern schools. They're out there doing all these dance moves, and I wish we could, but we’re not that coordinated. They're dealing with masses of people, whereas we had a thousand girls rushing this year. Whenever I think we’re talking to so many girls and it’s taking so long, I look at the Bama girls and think, "You're killing it, bro.” I cannot even imagine.

ED: Is your social calendar as busy as it looks? UMiami looks so fun.

XP: It's actually 10 times busier. Just today, my sorority sisters texted saying, "Date party with a frat tonight." Every single day there is something going on — and that's just the Greek life schedule. There’s also life at school and partying at the clubs, or you can go to the beach every day. You can be whoever you want to be here.

ED: How do you fit it all in?

XP: If I had TikTok my freshman year and was posting about what I was doing, everyone would drop to the floor dead. I don't even know how I made it through. We would go clubbing Monday through Saturday. I’d have a test at 8 a.m., but Cardi B would be playing at a club the night before and I just had to be there. My mom told me at one point, "If you aren't getting good grades, you’re coming back home to Ohio." School was always the priority in my mind, but I knew I could do both.

ED: On top of everything else, you’re also a DJ. How did you start doing that?

XP: I started DJing when I was a junior in high school. I broke up with my long-term boyfriend and was like, "I have no hobbies. What do I do with myself?" So I bought a board and taught myself for days on end. My mom wanted to kill me because she could hear the speakers coming from my room.

The first place I ever played at in Miami was a fraternity tailgate. I went to the guys with my little computer and backpack, and said I was there to DJ. One thought I was lying. I was like, "Give me five minutes and I will blow you away." I finally played, and that guy was shocked that I could actually do it.

I still go up to clubs sometimes, and people don’t believe I’m there to DJ. When girls reach out to me now and want to break into the scene, I’m like, “You can do whatever you want. You’ve just got to be a boss *ss b*tch and don't take anything from anyone.”

ED: Speaking of boss energy, the internet is obsessed with your friendship with Alix. How did you two meet?

XP: We met three days before we started freshman year. We were talking online, and over DM, she asked to be my roommate. The way she tells the story is so funny — I used to post a lot of bikini photos, and she was like, "I saw you spreading your legs on the beach, and I knew you needed to be my roommate."

ED: What is it like hanging out with other influencers? Your weekends together always look so fun!

XP: I love every single person that I've met — but also, I can talk to a brick wall. I've gotten really close with a lot of people I watched years ago, way before my account got bigger. When I meet them, I’ll have a moment of thinking, “Wow,” and then I realize we’re becoming actual close friends. I FaceTime everyone a lot because we’re all doing the same thing and supporting each other. We're one big happy family.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.