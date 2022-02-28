Midnights Delivered So Many Badass New Lyrics About Feminism

Sure, Taylor Swift is known for her love and breakup songs, but true Swifties know her music transcends relationships and dating. The star has proven time and time again that she is a powerhouse in the music industry and a lyrical genius. In fact, you can find so many lyrics about feminism on Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights.

The standard version of the album features 13 tracks, while the 3am edition has 20 songs. According to Billboard, in a series of videos posted on Spotify’s pre-save page for Midnights, Swift explained a variety of topics inspired her songwriting process, including “fantasizing about revenge.” At that moment, fans knew they were going to get an album full of badass lyrics, and they were totally right.

Check out Swift’s most empowering lyrics on Midnights and the rest of her discography below.

Empowering Taylor Swift Lyrics From Taylor Swift

“There's no time for tears. I'm just sitting here planning my revenge.” — Taylor Swift, “Picture to Burn”

Empowering Taylor Swift Lyrics From Fearless

“These walls that they put up to hold us back will fall down. It's a revolution, the time will come for us to finally win.” — Taylor Swift, “Change”

Empowering Taylor Swift Lyrics From Speak Now

“Long live all the mountains we moved. I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you.” — Taylor Swift, “Long Live”

“But I took your matches before fire could catch me, so don't look now, I'm shining like fireworks over your sad, empty town.” — Taylor Swift, “Dear John”

“So, don't you worry your pretty little mind. People throw rocks at things that shine.” — Taylor Swift, “Ours”

Empowering Taylor Swift Lyrics From Red

“We are never, ever, ever getting back together.” — Taylor Swift, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“I'll get older, but your lovers stay my age." — Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Empowering Taylor Swift Lyrics From 1989

“‘Cause baby, I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me.” — Taylor Swift, “New Romantics”

“Players gonna play, play, play, play, play. And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate. Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake.” — Taylor Swift, “Shake It Off”

Empowering Taylor Swift Lyrics From Reputation

“If a man talks sh*t, then I owe him nothing. I don't regret it one bit, ‘cause he had it coming.” — Taylor Swift, “I Did Something Bad”

“But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time.” — Taylor Swift, “Look What You Made Me Do”

“Oh, look what you made me do.” — Taylor Swift, “Look What You Made Me Do”

“This is why we can't have nice things, darling.” — Taylor Swift, “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

Empowering Taylor Swift Lyrics From Lover

“I'm so sick of running as fast as I can, wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man.” — Taylor Swift, “The Man”

“And I'm so sick of them coming at me again, ‘cause if I was a man, then I'd be the man.” — Taylor Swift, “The Man”

“They wouldn't shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve. What I was wearing, if I was rude, could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves?” — Taylor Swift, “The Man”

“And snakes and stones never broke my bones.” — Taylor Swift, “You Need To Calm Down”

“We all know now, we all got crowns. You need to calm down.” — Taylor Swift, “You Need To Calm Down”

“I forgot that you existed.” — Taylor Swift, “I Forgot That You Existed”

Empowering Taylor Swift Lyrics From Folklore

“No one likes a mad woman, you made her like that.” — Taylor Swift, “Mad Woman”

“There goes the loudest woman this town has ever seen. I had a marvelous time ruinin’ everything.” — Taylor Swift, “The Last Great American Dynasty”

Empowering Taylor Swift Lyrics from Evermore

“But I come back stronger than a ’90s trend.” — Taylor Swift, “Willow”

“I know my love should be celebrated.” — Taylor Swift, “Tolerate It”

“Pushed from the precipice, climbed right back up the cliff. Long story short, I survived.” — Taylor Swift, “Long Story Short”

“Never be so politе you forget your power.” — Taylor Swift, “Marjorie”

Empowering Taylor Swift Lyrics from Midnights

“It's fine to fake it 'til you make it, ‘til you do, 'til it's true.” — Taylor Swift, “Snow On The Beach”

— Taylor Swift, “Snow On The Beach” “You've got no reason to be afraid.” — Taylor Swift, “You’re On Your Own, Kid”

“He wanted a bride, I was making my own name.” — Taylor Swift, “Midnight Rain”

“I don't dress for women. I don't dress for men. Lately, I've been dressin' for revenge.” — Taylor Swift, “Vigilante Sh*t”

“Ladies always rise above.” — Taylor Swift, “Vigilante Sh*t”

“Best believe I'm still bejeweled. When I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer.” — Taylor Swift, “Bejeweled”

“My pennies made your crown.” — Taylor Swift, “Karma”

“Ask me what I learned from all those years. Ask me what I earned from all those tears. Ask me why so many fade, but I'm still here.” — Taylor Swift, “Karma”

“To assess the equation of you. Checkmate, I couldn't lose.” — Taylor Swift, “Mastermind”

“Tore your banners down, took the battle underground.” — Taylor Swift, “The Great War”

“I vowed not to cry anymore if wе survived the Great War.” — Taylor Swift, “The Great War”

“Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first.” — Taylor Swift, “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”

“Desert all your past lives and if you don't recognize yourself that means you did it right.” — Taylor Swift, “Dear Reader”