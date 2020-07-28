Taylor Swift remains one of the savviest players in the music game. With a just 24-hour warning, she recently dropped what's being considered one of the best albums of her career, Folklore. But as with any of her albums, Swifties were quick to dig for hidden meanings, and came up with surprising answers. For instance, some fans are insisting Taylor Swift's "Mad Woman" is about Daenerys Targaryen, and the theory surprisingly holds up.

First off, it is a known fact that Swift is a Game of Thrones stan. She's used the show as inspiration for songs before. Back in 2017, she told Entertainment Weekly that Reputation was inspired by several Game of Thrones plot points. For example, she had Arya's famous kill list in mind when writing "Look What You Made Me Do." "King of My Heart" was inspired by Daenerys and Drogo's love story, and the drums were engineered to mimic the Dothraki music in the series. Plus, she wrote "I Did Something Bad" after watching Sansa and Arya conspire to kill Littlefinger.

When fans heard the lyrics to "Mad Woman," the connection to Game of Thrones' final episodes, and Daenerys' fate, seemed like an obvious connection.

It's hard not to make the connection of how those around Jon Snow pushed this narrative of Daenerys as "Mad Queen" when you read the chorus:

Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy/What about that?/And when you say I seem angry, I get more angry/And there’s nothing like a mad woman/What a shame she went mad. /No one likes a mad woman/You made her like that/And you’ll poke that bear til her claws come out and you find something to wrap your noose around

One could argue this is simply the story of being a woman in the patriarchy, which many experience. But then there are lines like "Now I breathe flames each time I talk," and "My cannons all firing at your yacht," both of which arguably reference the massacre at King's Landing.

Game of Thrones fans felt betrayed by the way Daenerys was treated in the final episodes. These lyrics suggest Swift was too. At least Daenerys gets the last laugh, out there inspiring artists across genres.

Here are the full lyrics for "Mad Woman":

Verse 1

What did you think I'd say to that?

Does a scorpion sting when fighting back?

They strike to kill and you know I will (You know I will)

What do you sing on your drive home?

Do you see my face in the neighbor's lawn?

Does she smile?

Or does she mouth "f*** you forever"?

Chorus

Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy

What about that?

And when you say I seem angry, I get more angry

And there's nothing like a mad woman

What a shame she went mad

No one likes a mad woman

You made her like that

And you'll poke that bear till her claws come out

And you find something to wrap your noose around

And there's nothing like a mad woman

Verse 2

Now I breathe flames each time I talk

My cannons all firing at your yacht

They say "move on"

But you know I won't

And women like hunting witches, too

Doing your dirtiest work for you

It's obvious that wanting me dead has really brought you two together

Chorus

Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy

What about that?

And when you say I seem angry, I get more angry

And there's nothing like a mad woman

What a shame she went mad

No one likes a mad woman

You made her like that

And you'll poke that bear till her claws come out

And you find something to wrap your noose around

And there's nothing like a mad woman

Verse 3

I'm taking my time (Taking my time)

'Cause you took everything from me

Watching you climb (Watching you climb)

Over people like me

The master of spin

Has a couple side flings

Good wives always know

She should be mad

Should be scathing like me

But no one likes a mad woman

What a shame she went mad

You made her like that